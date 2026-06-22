Shekhar Kapur expresses excitement as A R Rahman records a track for 'Masoom The Next Generation'

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who is presently busy with his highly anticipated sequel, 'Masoom The Next Generation', expressed his excitement as Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman recorded a track for his next.

It must be noted that the singer and composer is also co-producing the movie.

Shekhar took to his official X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle and treated the users with a picture of Rahman and lyricist Sohaila Kapur hard at work in the recording studio.

Spilling his excitement, he wrote the caption, "Always exciting to watch him in a state of ecstasy as he is composing. A R Rahman and Sohaila Kapur ( lyrics) at a recording for songs for Masoom-the Next Generation.. Rahman is also Co Producing the film ..(sic)."

In May, Shekhar and Rahman announced their collaboration on ‘Masoom: The New Generation’.

For those who do not know, these two had previously joined forces on many projects, such as 'Kapur’s Elizabeth - The Golden age', and the musical theatre productions 'Bombay Dreams and Why? The musical', along with others.

Speaking about working with Rahman yet again, the director shared, “Rahman has always had the rare ability to create music that speaks directly to the soul of a story and its audience. Having him as both composer and creative partner on this journey makes it even more meaningful.”

Sharing his views on the professional association with the 'Mr India' maker, Rahman added, “Working with Shekhar has always been a deeply enriching experience, he has been a mentor and a creative force in many ways. When he shared the vision for this film, I felt compelled to be involved beyond the music. There’s something timeless about Masoom, and reinterpreting that emotional world for a new generation feels both exciting and necessary.”

The sequel will feature Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Manoj Bajpayee, Nithya Menen, and Kaveri Kapur as the core cast.

--IANS

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