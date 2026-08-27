August 27, 2026 3:56 PM हिंदी

Shehnaaz Gill reveals how ‘Singh vs Kaur 2’ is outcome of her manifestation

Shehnaaz Gill reveals how ‘Singh vs Kaur 2’ is outcome of her manifestation

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Actress Shehnaaz Gill, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Punjabi film ‘Singh vs Kaur 2’, has shared how she manifested the film.

The actress said that years ago, after watching ‘Singh vs Kaur’, she found herself imagining what it would be like to be a part of the franchise herself, a moment that stayed with her long after the film ended.

Now, 13 years later, that manifestation has become a reality, with Shehnaaz stepping into the sequel as Jasneet Kaur.

Talking about the same, Shehnaaz Gill said, “‘Singh vs Kaur 2’ is very special to me because I still remember watching Singh vs Kaur years ago and thinking, ‘I wish I could be a part of a film like this someday’. And now, I am actually here, playing Jasneet”.

She further mentioned, “It honestly feels like one of those moments where you realise that sometimes the things you casually wish for really do come true. Jasneet was so much fun to play because I got to do romance, comedy, action, and so much more. I had a great time discovering this character and doing things I hadn’t tried before. I’m really excited for everyone to see the film, and I just hope the audience has as much fun watching it as we had making it”.

The trailer of the film was unveiled on Thursday, and it offers a glimpse of Shehnaaz embracing the opportunity with full force. The trailer introduces Shehnaaz as Jasneet Kaur, a Bengali girl who goes toe-to-toe with Gippy Grewal’s Nihaal.

The sequel also marks a dramatic evolution for the franchise. While the 2013 original was a locally rooted romantic comedy, ‘Singh vs Kaur 2’ dramatically expands its world, taking the story across Punjab, Kolkata and Canada and giving the franchise a distinctly multi-continental scale.

--IANS

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