July 04, 2025 11:57 AM हिंदी

Sheena Bajaj opens up about sleepless nights and the struggles of pregnancy

Sheena Bajaj opens up about sleepless nights and the struggles of pregnancy

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Actress Sheena Bajaj has opened up about the emotional and physical challenges she’s facing during pregnancy.

From sleepless nights to dealing with discomfort and restlessness, the Vanshaj actress shared a glimpse into her journey to motherhood. Despite the struggles, she revealed that preparations are in full swing as she and her husband, actor Rohit Purohit eagerly await the baby’s arrival.

Sheena shared, “There have been quite a few changes in our lives lately — one of the biggest being the many sleepless nights we’re experiencing,” says Sheena, who is currently dealing with discomfort, pain, and restlessness. “But despite that, the preparations are in full swing. The baby is on the way, so we’re getting everything ready — setting up the house, organizing the nursery, and stocking up on essentials like diapers and baby items.”

The mom-to-be also shared how Rohit’s unwavering support has made the journey a little easier. “Rohit has been pampering me a lot. Even though he’s on set all day, he still takes care of me when he’s home — massaging my swollen feet and hands, no matter how tired he is. He also talks to the baby every day. That bonding is so important, not just for the baby but also for our peace and connection.”

Sheena Bajaj also shared that despite the challenges, it’s the most beautiful kind of preparation — one filled with love, joy, and heartfelt excitement. Reflecting on the journey, the actress summed up, saying, “This pregnancy has definitely been a roller coaster. But we're preparing with all our hearts.”

Television couple Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit are expecting their first child. On April 30, the couple announced the good news via a post on Instagram.

Sharing their sweet video, the parents-to-be wrote, “need ur prayers , blessings pls, bless us that’s all we need. praying to god for strength and courage to face the motherhood chapter of my life. pls pray my journey sails smooth sharing the biggest news with my fans in the initial months of my pregnancy.”

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Second schedule of Naga Chaitanya's #NC24 begins in Hyderabad

Second schedule of Naga Chaitanya's #NC24 begins in Hyderabad

Uorfi Javed opens up about receiving threats and abuse after winning Karan Johar’s show ‘The Traitors’

Uorfi Javed opens up about receiving threats and abuse after winning Karan Johar’s show ‘The Traitors’

Producer Yuvaraj Ganesan to produce Love Marriage director Shanmugha Priyan's next?

Producer Yuvaraj Ganesan to produce Love Marriage director Shanmugha Priyan's next?

Surjasikha Das opens up about her fear of approaching Kajol on the sets of ‘Maa’

Surjasikha Das opens up about her fear of approaching Kajol on the sets of ‘Maa’

Priyanka Chopra’s tangled hair gets the sweetest fix from Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra’s tangled hair gets the sweetest fix from Nick Jonas

Sheena Bajaj opens up about sleepless nights and the struggles of pregnancy

Sheena Bajaj opens up about sleepless nights and the struggles of pregnancy

India holds 3rd rank globally in fintech startup funding with $889 million in Jan-June

India holds 3rd rank globally in fintech startup funding with $889 million in Jan-June

realme teases realme 15 Series with cryptic ‘Live for Real’ poster, fuels speculation ahead of launch

realme teases realme 15 Series with cryptic ‘Live for Real’ poster, fuels speculation ahead of launch

I lost around eight kilos for my role in 'Ghaati': Actor Vikram Prabhu (IANS Exclusive)

I lost around eight kilos for my role in 'Ghaati': Actor Vikram Prabhu (IANS Exclusive)

SEBI bars US firm Jane Street from Indian markets, directs it to deposit Rs 4,843 crore

SEBI bars US firm Jane Street from Indian markets, directs it to deposit Rs 4,843 crore