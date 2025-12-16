Rights body slams Bangladeshi journalist's arrest, hits out at Yunus for 'threatening' press freedom

Paris, Dec 16 (IANS) A leading international human rights organisation strongly condemned the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government for adopting an "authoritarian and fascistic path" in Bangladesh, accusing it of suppressing freedom of expression instead of protecting it.

The criticism came after senior Bangladeshi journalist Anis Alamgir was reportedly taken into custody by the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) without specific charges and subsequently arrested on Monday under the country's Anti-Terrorism Act.

In its statement, Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) stated that the arrest of Alamgir under the "harsh and controversial" Anti-Terrorism Act solely for criticising the Yunus-led interim government's human rights-violating activities demonstrates that the administration has completely failed to move away from the repressive authoritarian mindset, abandoning its promise to guarantee freedom of expression.

"The sequence of arrest without warrant, conversion of allegations into a formal criminal case, and placement on remand clearly indicates a premeditated act of harassment aimed at intimidating and silencing independent journalism and dissenting voices," JMBF said.

"This constitutes a direct violation of the freedom of expression guaranteed under the Constitution of Bangladesh, as well as international human rights instruments, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and, in particular, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR)," it added.

Condemning the incident, French human rights activist and JMBF Chief Advisor Robert Simon said, "Targeted attacks against journalists and human rights defenders in Bangladesh reflect a systematic erosion of fundamental freedoms."

"Silencing critical voices through intimidation, arbitrary arrest, and legal harassment is entirely incompatible with democratic principles and international human rights obligations. The international community must take firm and effective action to ensure accountability and protect freedom of expression," he added.

The rights body alleged that while the interim government seeks to project an inflated positive image abroad through limited reform initiatives and signing of several international human rights treaties, it simultaneously tightens its grip at home by suppressing journalists, human rights defenders, lawyers, opposition political leaders, activists, and supporters -- a move that exposes its "hypocrisy".

JMBF demanded the immediate and unconditional release of journalist Alamgir, without any conditions or restrictions, and the immediate withdrawal of the "harassing and politically motivated case" filed against him under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

It called on the Yunus-led interim government to immediately cease the "misuse of repressive laws and law enforcement agencies to silence journalists" and to provide credible, written, and institutional state guarantees ensuring the effective and practical protection of freedom of expression and press freedom.

