Manushi Chhillar reveals why sharing her morning skincare routine feels ‘nerve-wracking’

Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Actress Manushi Chhillar recently took to YouTube to give a rare and refreshing glimpse into her morning skincare and makeup routine.

In the video, the former Miss World is seen feeling slightly nervous as she begins filming. Manushi candidly admitted that despite never experiencing stage fright, shooting this kind of personal content felt surprisingly nerve-wracking for her. As the clip unfolds, the actress shares her simple yet thoughtful morning ritual. She explains that she prefers rinsing her face with just water instead of using a cleanser, as her skin is naturally dry.

Chhillar also shares skincare wisdom passed down to her by her family, from gently patting the face dry to using honey masks for hydration and glow. Beyond skincare, Manushi also opens up about her disciplined lifestyle. She talks about starting her day with hydrogenated water, a habit introduced by her father, and shares how planning her day helps her stay stress-free. From workouts and meetings to calls with family, she reveals how structure keeps her grounded, especially in a fast-paced city like Mumbai.

The video also highlights Manushi’s preference for light skincare before workouts and her faith in doctor-prescribed supplements. Ending the vlog on an energetic note, the actress shows how small, consistent habits contribute to her overall well-being.

Sharing this video on her Instagram handle, the ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ actress wrote, “Knock knock! Who’s there? Honey Honey who? Honey, you can now find me on YouTube Link in bio.”

Wok-wise, the Femina Miss India World 2017 was last seen in Tehran, which was directed by Arun Gopalan and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The spy action thriller film also starred John Abraham and Neeru Bajwa. The film, based on the 2012 attacks on Israeli diplomats, featured Manushi Chhillar in the role of SI Divya Rana.

