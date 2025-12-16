December 16, 2025 1:45 PM हिंदी

India’s paints industry set to touch $16.5 billion by 2030

India’s paints industry set to touch $16.5 billion by 2030

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) India’s paints and coatings industry is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4 per cent till 2030, reaching nearly $16.5 billion in the next five years, up from $9.6 billion in 2024, a report said on Tuesday.

The report from Rubix Data Sciences (Rubix) said that the robust growth is supported by rapid urbanisation, rising disposable incomes, sustained infrastructure development and expanding housing construction.

Further, India’s position as the world’s third‑largest automobile market, and its efforts to reach top spot within five years, is also creating demand for automotive and industrial coatings, the report noted.

The central government’s housing schemes, such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin, are also expected to be major growth drivers.

However, the report added that FY25 marked a turning point for the industry, exposing competitive pressure, margin stress and structural challenges across the value chain.

Leading paint manufacturers faced compressed margins, softer urban demand and intensified price‑based competition, as consumers increasingly traded down to value offerings.

Aggressive discounting and higher dealer incentives weighed on profitability, signalling a shift from a historically stable, brand-led market to a far more contested competitive environment, the report noted.

Smaller players — nearly 3,000 unorganised manufacturers — struggled with rising compliance costs, limited R&D investment, weak marketing and distribution budgets and made their survival difficult.

The industry has also seen disruption from new entrants and consolidation of larger players. Imports of paints, especially advanced industrial coatings and critical raw materials such as titanium dioxide and specialised resins stood at $219 million in the first half of FY26, 3.3 times larger than exports of $61 million.

India primarily exports paints to developing markets while importing advanced coatings from developed economies, data showed.

Solvent-based products constituted 84 per cent of exports and 75 per cent of imports, supported by strong industrial and automotive demand, even as eco-friendly, low-VOC paints gained ground.

The shift towards eco-friendly, low-VOC, and high-performance coatings, along with growing adoption of advanced materials and nanotechnology, is expected to redefine product portfolios and competitive strategies, the report noted.

--IANS

aar/pk

LATEST NEWS

India, Jordan discussed possibility of using nuclear energy as clean form of energy: MEA

India, Jordan discussed possibility of using nuclear energy as clean form of energy: MEA

Ashutosh Rana expresses pride as wife Renuka Shahane bags two recent awards

Ashutosh Rana expresses pride as wife Renuka Shahane bags two recent awards

Divyanka Tripathi left impressed with husband Vivek Dahiya's surprise planning skills

Divyanka Tripathi left impressed with husband Vivek Dahiya's surprise planning skills

He’s incredibly valued within this group: McDonald backs Khawaja despite axing from Adelaide Test

He’s incredibly valued within this group: McDonald backs Khawaja despite axing from Adelaide Test

Muft Bijli scheme delivers zero electricity bills to over 7.7 lakh households

PM Surya Ghar scheme delivers zero electricity bills to over 7.7 lakh households

Google offers $8 mn for India’s AI Centers for health, agriculture, education, and sustainable cities

Google offers $8 mn for India’s AI Centers for health, agriculture, education, and sustainable cities

Sonam Khan recalls how Shashi Kapoor supported her by shutting down everyone on sets of ‘Ajooba’

Sonam Khan recalls how Shashi Kapoor supported her by shutting down everyone on sets of ‘Ajooba’

India’s young para-shuttlers shine bright with 8 golds at Dubai 2025 Asian Youth Para Games

India’s young para-shuttlers shine bright with 8 golds at Dubai 2025 Asian Youth Para Games

Old trade routes can power future prosperity, says PM Modi at India-Jordan Business Forum

Old trade routes can power future prosperity, says PM Modi at India-Jordan Business Forum

Adani Foundation, Adani Electricity observe National Energy Conservation Day with students in Mumbai (Lead)

Adani Foundation, Adani Electricity observe National Energy Conservation Day with students in Mumbai (Lead)