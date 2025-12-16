December 16, 2025 1:46 PM हिंदी

'Shameful show trial': UK MP Priti Patel condemns Hong Kong journalist Jimmy Lai's conviction

London, Dec 16 (IANS) UK Conservative Party MP Priti Patel condemned the conviction of British citizen and pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai, describing the proceedings as a "shameful show trial" conducted under the repressive national security law imposed by Beijing on Hong Kong in breach of the Sino-British Joint Declaration.

Jimmy Lai, a former Hong Kong media tycoon and founder of the now-shuttered Apple Daily newspaper, was convicted under the national security law, a move that has drawn widespread international criticism from press freedom groups and Western governments.

Speaking at the House of Commons, Patel said, "Jimmy Lai's imprisonment, trial and conviction mark a new low in the Chinese Communist Party's shameful attempts to extinguish freedom, democracy and the rule of law in Hong Kong. They are yet more serious violations of the Sino-British Joint Declaration. The scenes of Jimmy, a 78-year-old man, being paraded around in chains are disturbing, but his defiance stands as a source of hope for those who still believe in freedom, democracy and human rights."

Assuring that all the members of the Parliament stand firmly with Jimmy's family in their fight for his release continues, Patel said he should be freed and allowed to come home to the United Kingdom to be with his family.

"Despite all the pain and suffering, despite being persecuted at the hands of the Chinese Communist Party, despite being held in solitary confinement for more than 1,800 days, and despite his health deteriorating, Jimmy's spirit remains unbroken. Throughout the last few years, his son Sebastien, his family and supporters have fought hard for his freedom and to raise awareness of his appalling treatment. I pay tribute to them," she added.

She demanded action from the UK Government to secure Jimmy's release and to significantly ratchet up the pressure to end the "disgraceful and draconian" national security law, and asked what consequences Beijing would face if it did not change its position.

Patel stressed that the immediate release of Jimmy Lai must be a priority for the Keir Starmer Government, adding that the case raises wider issues with UK-China relations.

"With the Chinese Communist party continuing to imprison Jimmy Lai and undermine freedom in Hong Kong, will the Foreign Secretary and the Prime Minister send a signal of our disgust to the CCP by cancelling the Prime Minister's planned visit to China next January unless Jimmy Lai is released, blocking China's super-embassy planning application and placing it on the enhanced tier of the foreign influence registration scheme?" she asked.

