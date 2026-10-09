Sheeba Chadha calls microdrama ‘Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe’ a ‘love at first sight’ story

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Actress Sheeba Chadha has expressed her happiness over being part of the microdrama Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe, describing the story as “love at first sight”.

Sheeba took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from the shoot of ‘Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe’ and went on to heap praise on her co-stars Kusha Kapila and Priyanshu Chatterjee, calling her collaboration with them a joy.

She wrote in the caption: “#likhejokhattujhe The story was love at first sight for me. what joy it has been to collaborate with @kushakapila whom I have adored forever and @priyanshuchatterjee who is adorable. @tulseaoriginals @namrata_wadhwani @raashinahata thank you so much for taking me along on this really precious one. Thank you so so much to all of you for all the love esp for the green sari.”

The project explores themes of human connection, healing and self-discovery. A Tulsea Original, the series has been created & written by Namrata Wadhwani and directed by Raashi Priya Nahata.

It is produced by Tulsea & Versis Entertainment, executive produced by Moonwalk Motion Pictures.

The 14-episode Tulsea Original series revolves around an unusual pen-pal relationship between two women dealing with emotional struggles. The story begins when one woman sends a letter to an old friend, but it accidentally reaches the tenant currently living in that house.

Talking about Sheeba, she has acted as a character actor in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Parzania, Delhi 6, Luck by Chance and Talaash. She appeared in the 2012 film Talaash: The Answer Lies Within as Nirmala, a sex worker. The year 2015 saw her triumph with a quirky turn as Nain Tara Tiwary in Sharat Katariya's Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Her early appearance on television was on Love Marriage thereafter, she made a comeback in television in 2007 playing a business tycoon in Kasturi.

This was followed by series like Na Aana Is Des Laado, Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kahani Saat Pheron Ki, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and Lakhon Mein Ek. In June 2012, she joined the cast of popular television series, Hitler Didi.

--IANS

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