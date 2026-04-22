Shawn Levy’s prophecy: AI will be 'essential' for filmmaking in future

Los Angeles, April 22 (IANS) Director Shawn Levy is batting for the AI. The director feels that AI will become an "essential" filmmaking tool in the future.

The ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’ director believes movie makers should "embrace" artificial intelligence, rather than "fear" it, but he is yet to use AI "in any meaningful way" during his storytelling career, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He told ‘Variety’, "To date, I’ve not incorporated AI in any meaningful way in any phase of my storytelling process, but I have no doubt that in the course of my career we will see its integration. To the point that many smarter people than I have made, it’s about integrating these technologies responsibly and with still the primacy of the creative voice and not a potential replacement for that voice because I think that what you get from creative voice and vision is singular and irreplicable”.

He further mentioned, “But, if we can use these emerging AI capacities to support storytelling in still a kind of creative and human first workflow then I think it’s something to embrace, not fear. I spend a part of everyday trying to increase my fluency around the regulatory options surrounding (AI). I think it’s going to be essential, but I think to hide our heads in the sand and pretend that it’s not going to be not just an emergent but an essential part of our lives, not just filmmaking lives, (but) lives lives, I think that would be naive and foolish”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the director will release space opera movie ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’, which features Ryan Gosling, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Amy Adams and Aaron Pierre, on May 28, 2027, and he is enjoying not having to rush the editing process with just over a year to go until release.

He continued, “I’m in the beautiful sanctity of the edit room. We don’t come out until next year, and so it’s a rare movie where I don’t have a release date looming. So I’m in the dark quiet of the edit room finding the best possible shape for the film”.

In January, Levy said how he wants ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’ to be "epic and intimate", like ‘Stranger Things’.

He told The Hollywood Reporter, "If I’ve learned anything on Stranger Things, it’s that you can get intimidated by the scale of franchise expectation. But you will lose your way if that’s your focus”.

“I’ve learned the need to stay rooted in character, and themes and relationships on screen. Yes, there’s spectacle and scale, just like Stranger Things. And of course, Star Wars and Starfighter has spectacle and scale and adventure at a level I’ve never done in my whole career. But like Stranger Things, it’s also very much anchored in a human scale, character-sized story. I think that if I can balance the epic and the intimate the way (show creators Matt and Ross Duffer) have with Stranger Things, I’ll make a movie and an original and new Star Wars adventure that can be really satisfying to fans and audiences”, he added.

--IANS

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