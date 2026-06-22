Shatrughan Sinha says working with Amitabh Bachchan and Jeetendra benefited him greatly

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha was seen taking viewers a trip down memory lane with unheard stories from his career in the film industry.

During a conversation on the upcoming episode of singing reality show, Indian Idol, host Aditya Narayan candidly asked Shatrughan Sinha about his experience working with legendary megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actress Reena Roy.

Reflecting on his bond with Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha said, “Amitabh hum sabke acche dost rahe hai, bahut film ki hai sath mein aur bahut Kaamyaab filme ki hai, jaise Jeteendra ke sath yeh humare bahut purane one of the best friends hai jeetendra and best colleagues bhi hai aur ekdum non-interfering total inka sath raha hai support raha hai jeetendra ka usse Amitabh jo hai acche bahut badiyaan kalakaar hai aur mujhe inn dono ke sath kaam karne se itna fayda hua, mere sense of humour mein jyada nikhaar aagaya.”

(Amitabh has always been a good friend to all of us. We have done many films together and many successful films together. Just like Jeetendra here, he is one of our oldest and best friends, and also one of the best colleagues. He has always been completely non-interfering and supportive. Jeetendra has always extended his support, and Amitabh is also a truly outstanding actor. Working with both of them benefited me greatly; it refined and enhanced my sense of humour even more)

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha movies together, they were a part of hits like 'Kaala Patthar', 'Dostana', 'Shaan', 'Naseeb', 'Parvarish' and 'Bombay to Goa'.

Despite delivering several blockbuster films together, Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha reportedly were once said to share a strained professional relationship during the 1970s and 1980s.

Shatrughan Sinha, in many of his interviews had stated that he sometimes felt certain people in the industry tried to limit his role or screen presence in multi-starrer films because audiences responded strongly to his performances and popularity, further leading to a reported cold war between him and Big B.

However, gradually both actors moved past their differences and have spoken respectfully about each other over the years.

Talking about Jeetendra and Shatrughan Sinha, both of them have shared screen space in many popular films, including 'Parvarish', 'Maang Bharo Sajana', 'Jaani Dushman', 'Jyoti Bane Jwala', 'Khudgarz', 'Maqsad', 'Hoshiyar' and 'Aag Aur Shola'.

–IANS

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