Sharvari reflects on her journey after winning Best Young Actor at the Zee Cine Awards

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Sharvari, who recently clinched the Best Young Actor award at the Zee Cine Awards, took a moment to reflect on her journey in the film industry.

Opening up about the hurdles she overcame and the dedication that fueled her success, the actress shared that the audience has helped her find her feet in this industry. At the Zee Cine Awards 2025, Sharvari won the award for ‘Outstanding Performance by a Young Talent’ for her role in ‘Munjya’ and ‘Vedaa.’

Sharvari shared, “2024 has truly been my luckiest year — a year filled with amazing opportunities and huge success stories. To have a 100 crore hit, to receive unanimous love for my acting in Vedaa and Maharaj, to get the kind of films that I have got now due to these successes is truly incredible.”

She thanked her producers and directors for their belief in her as an actor. “I would like to thank all my directors and producers— my Maddock family Dinesh Vijan sir and Aditya Sarpotdar, my Emmay family Nikhil Advani sir, Monisha and Madhu and of course my YRF family Aditya Chopra sir, Sidharth P. Malhotra sir and my entire team for believing in me. I thank you my visionary producers and directors for giving me the opportunity to be a part of such beautiful and impactful films. You have helped me live my dream of being an actor who wants to spread smiles on the faces of everyone.”

Speaking about her latest win, the Maharaj actress credits the audience for embracing her and delivering the hits that proved her undeniable talent and rightful place in the industry. She mentioned, “I would like to thank the audience for their support and love — this award is for you! You fuel my passion every single day, you have helped me find my feet in this industry and I promise to keep giving my best with every performance for you.”

Work-wise, Sharvari is next gearing up for the release of her upcoming project “Alpha,” part of the YRF Spy Universe, where she stars alongside Alia Bhatt. The film, directed by Shiv Rawail—known for ‘The Railway Men’—is scheduled for release on December 25, 2025.

