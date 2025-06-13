Celina Jaitly urges all to 'travel in compassion' amidst Air India crash

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) As the entire nation tries to come to terms with the unfortunate Air India crash that claimed more than 200 lives, actress Celina Jaitly was reminded of a small incident on her way back to Bahrain in 2025.

She wrote on her Instagram handle, "An air hostess accidentally dropped an entire tray of drinks on me. I was drenched from head to toe. There wasn’t a single seat to move to, and for a moment I was seething with discomfort and disbelief."

During her time of distress, Celina was reminded of her late mother's wise words - “Always remember, child, an honest mistake is still just that. Never let your class of travel define your class of heart,” which helped her calm down.

"I calmed down and the #airhostess did everything she could to make me comfortable throughout the flight back home to Vienna. They gave me 10 thousand miles as an apology as well and I was very grateful for the kindness and compassion that followed in my journey," she recalled.

Paying her condolences to the families of the victims of the horrific crash, Celina added, "I was deeply shaken yesterday by the heartbreaking Air India tragedy. My heart aches for the lives lost, for the loved ones left behind, and for the crew who give their best every single day at 35,000 feet."

Sharing her personal experience with Air India, she went on to write, "I’ve known that kindness personally. I still remember flying solo from Singapore to Mumbai with my infant twins, how the Air India crew went above and beyond to help. Or how, at just 19, flying alone from Jamaica via New York, heartbroken and abandoned at JFK by someone I thought loved me it was an older Air India flight attendant who held my hand as I cried all the way to Mumbai. I’ve never forgotten that."

Showing her gratitude for the cabin crew across the globe, the diva added, "To all the cabin crew around the world you hold more than just trays and boarding passes. You hold space for human frailty, for tears, for safety, and for grace."

She concluded by praying for the lives lost. "May those lost in yesterday’s tragedy fly high into the eternal light. May we all learn to travel not just in comfort, but in compassion. @airindia," Celina penned.

--IANS

pm/