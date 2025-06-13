June 13, 2025 9:06 PM हिंदी

Ecclestone returns to England squad for women’s T20Is against India, Glenn misses out

Sophie Ecclestone returns to England squad for women’s T20Is against India, Sarah Glenn misses out

London, June 13 (IANS) Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone makes a return to England women's T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against India, starting on June 28 at Trent Bridge. England are coming off the back of a 3-0 win over the West Indies, which was also the first series in charge for new coach Charlotte Edwards and new captain Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Earlier this month, Sophie had taken a break from domestic cricket to manage a quad injury and prioritise her well-being, though the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had said that the time of the spinner being available for selection in the white-ball series against India.

Sophie was previously left out of England's squads for the West Indies series while recovering from a knee injury, but played for Lancashire in domestic white-ball games. With Sophie back in England's scheme of things, as well as pacer Lauren Bell coming back into the set-up, leg-spinner Sarah Glenn misses out.

“It’s great to have Soph back, and we’re looking forward to having her back in the group. She has obvious qualities, and she’ll be an asset to us. It does mean Sarah Glenn misses out, we are blessed with a strong group of spinners, and we unfortunately can’t play them all. It’s now a great opportunity for Sarah to go back to The Blaze and play some competitive cricket in the Vitality Blast,” said Charlotte in an ECB statement on Friday.

After the five T20Is are held at Trent Bridge, Bristol County Ground, The Oval, Old Trafford, and Edgbaston from June 28 to July 12, England and India will play a three-match ODI series, with the ECB saying the hosts’ squad will be confirmed at a later date.

The 50-over series will continue the finetuning of combinations for India and England, especially with the Women’s ODI World Cup set to happen from September 30 to November 2.

“We’re really looking forward to taking on India. They’re one of the best sides in the world, and it’ll be a huge test for us.”

“There was a lot to be happy about in the West Indies series, but equally lots of things we want to keep improving on – we’re always looking at getting better. Five games against India in front of big crowds at great venues will serve us really well. This is a significant series for us with the countdown well and truly underway towards the home ICC Women’s T20 World Cup," added Charlotte.

England T20I squad: Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Paige Scholfield, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Issy Wong

--IANS

nr/bsk/

