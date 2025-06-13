June 13, 2025 9:07 PM हिंदी

Shooting World Cup: Suruchi Singh bags gold in women's 10m air pistol in Munich

Suruchi Singh bags gold in women's 10m air pistol in the ISSF Shooting World Cup (rifle/pistol) 2025 in Munich, Germany, on Friday. Photo credit: NRAI

Munich, June 13 (IANS) Indian star shooter Suruchi Singh bagged a gold medal in the Women's 10m Air Pistol event at the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup on Friday. Suruchi, who shot a total of 241.9 points, outclassed France's Camille Jedrzejewski by just 0.2 in a thrilling final to bag the top honour.

China's Yao Qianxun finished third with a total of 221.7 to claim the bronze medal.

The 19-year-old Indian shooter completed a hat-trick of individual gold medals with the result, which was her fourth overall, following a strong show in Buenos Aires and Lima in April.

Suruchi, who hails from Jhajjar in Haryana, was leading the final since the start with an opening round of 52.1 followed by 101.5 in the second round. She briefly lost her lead in the elimination stage but bounced back strong in the final few shots to edge out France's Camille.

In the qualification, Suruchi scored 588 with 20 inner 10s to be placed second, while Paris Olympic double bronze medallist Manu Bhaker missed out to make the cut.

Manu finished 25th after shooting 574 - 14x, while another Indian in the fray, Palak, finished 36th with 570 - 18x. Interestingly, Suruchi had pipped Manu in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol event at the ISSF World Cup 2025 Lima in Peru to win the gold in April this year.

Suruchi's gold takes India's medal count to three to claim fourth spot in the standings.

Earlier, Olympian Elavenil Valarivan clinched a bronze in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle on the tournament’s opening day. Following that, rising star Sift Kaur Samra added to her impressive list of international accomplishments by earning a bronze in the Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event on Thursday.

Currently, China are leading the standings with five medals, including three gold and two bronze, followed by Norway and Individual Neutral Athletes completing the top three.

--IANS

ab/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Nia Sharma enjoys her touch up with a side of litchi

Nia Sharma enjoys her touch up with a side of litchi

Aiden Markram hits unbeaten 49 as South Africa require 188 runs for victory against Australia in the final of the World Test Championship 2025 at Lord's in London on Friday. Photo credit: ProteasMenCSA/X

WTC Final: Markram hits unbeaten 49 as South Africa require 188 runs for victory against Australia

Kajol praises husband Ajay Devgn for his hands-on approach as a producer

Kajol praises husband Ajay Devgn for his hands-on approach as a producer

Wanted drug trafficker Taher Salim Dola deported from UAE in CBI-INTERPOL operation

Wanted drug trafficker Taher Salim Dola deported from UAE in CBI-INTERPOL operation

CM-YUVA scheme: UP govt to launch campaign to identify and nurture young entrepreneurs

CM-YUVA scheme: UP govt to launch campaign to identify and nurture young entrepreneurs

Baloch rights body raises alarm over re-abduction of civilian by Pak security forces

Baloch rights body raises alarm over re-abduction of civilian by Pak security forces

No evidence of corruption in All India Football Federation, says President Kalyan Chaubey reacting to allegations made by Bhaichung Bhutia following India's recent defeat to Hong Kong in the Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers. Photo credit: AIFF

No evidence of corruption in AIFF, says President Kalyan Chaubey

Netanyahu briefs PM Modi on 'evolving situation' after Israel's military operation against Iran

Netanyahu briefs PM Modi on 'evolving situation' after Israel's military operation against Iran

Australia have crafted mental dents in South Africa's setup by keeping them long on field, says Sanjay Bangar as the Proteas struggle in the World Test Championship final at Lord's in London. Photo credit: ProteasMenCSA

WTC final: Australia have crafted mental dents in SA's setup by keeping them long on field, says Bangar

Pilots Association chief weighs possible reasons behind AI-171 plane crash in Ahmedabad

Pilots Association chief weighs possible reasons behind AI-171 plane crash in Ahmedabad