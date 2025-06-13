Netanyahu briefs PM Modi on 'evolving situation' after Israel's military operation against Iran

Jerusalem/New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi, briefing him on the "evolving situation" following the launch of a military operation by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) against Iran, earlier in the day.

"Received a phone call from PM Netanyahu of Israel. He briefed me on the evolving situation. I shared India's concerns and emphasised the need for early restoration of peace and stability in the region," PM Modi posted on X after the phone call.

Netanyahu's office stated that he spoke with world leaders, including PM Modi, after Israel began 'Operation Rising Lion' to remove the "Iranian threat of annihilation".

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, beginning last night, has held conversations with world leaders, including the German Chancellor, the Indian Prime Minister and the French President. The Prime Minister is due to speak with US President Trump, Russian President Putin and the British Prime Minister," read a statement issued by the office of the Prime Minister of Israel.

"The leaders showed understanding for Israel's defence needs in the face of the Iranian threat of annihilation; the Prime Minister said that he would continue to be in contact with them in the coming days," it added.

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu announced that Israel has launched 'Operation Rising Lion' - a targetted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat of nuclear weapons to Israel's very survival.

He asserted that the operation would continue for "as many days as it takes" to remove this threat.

Israeli Air Force (IAF) fighter jets, guided by precise intelligence, struck the Iranian regime's uranium enrichment site in the Natanz area overnight, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced on Friday.

"This is the largest uranium enrichment site in Iran, which has operated for years to achieve nuclear weapons capability and houses the infrastructure required for enriching uranium to military-grade levels," read a statement posted by the IDF on X.

"As part of the strikes, the underground area of the site was damaged. This area contains a multi-story enrichment hall with centrifuges, electrical rooms, and additional supporting infrastructure. In addition, critical infrastructure enabling the site's continuous operation and the Iranian regime's ongoing efforts to obtain nuclear weapons were targetted. We will continue to operate to prevent the Iranian Regime from acquiring nuclear weapons," it detailed further.

India on Friday said that it remains "deeply concerned" at the recent developments between Iran and Israel and is "closely monitoring" the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites.

"India urges both sides to avoid any escalatory steps. Existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues. India enjoys close and friendly relations with both the countries and stands ready to extend all possible support. Our Missions in both countries are in contact with the Indian community. All Indian nationals in the region are advised to exercise caution, stay safe and follow local security advisories," mentioned a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Meanwhile, Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar continues to hold a "marathon of calls" with his counterparts around the world, informing them of the unanimous Cabinet decision and the subsequent IDF action.

Also, under the direction of Sa'ar, the Foreign Ministry has begun to operate in an emergency format and has opened an emergency situation room to operate all of Israel's missions around the world.

"Israel's missions will operate diplomatically and through the media in all arenas to enable diplomatic legitimacy for the military operation," read a statement issued by the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

--IANS

int/as