Sharp rise in fuel and energy-related prices leads to higher WPI inflation: Industry

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) The increase in wholesale inflation in April was largely driven by a sharp rise in energy and petroleum-related prices, which also contributed to higher input costs across several manufacturing segments, industry chambers said on Thursday.

In contrast, food-related wholesale inflation remained relatively moderate compared with recent periods of raised volatility, said Rajeev Juneja, President, PHDCCI.

India’s wholesale price inflation jumps to 8.3 per cent in April 2026 on a year-on-year basis, compared with 3.88 per cent in March 2026.

The increase in wholesale inflation during April was primarily driven by a sharp rise in fuel and energy-related prices, particularly mineral oils and crude petroleum, along with higher prices in basic metals.

The WPI Fuel and Power group recorded inflation of 24.71 per cent in April, up from 1.05 per cent in March. Crude petroleum and natural gas inflation rose significantly to 67.18 per cent, while petrol and high-speed diesel inflation increased to 32.40 per cent and 25.19 per cent, respectively.

Global Brent crude prices witnessed a high surge reflecting heightened geopolitical risk, supply disruptions, and tightening global energy markets, Juneja added.

Primary Articles inflation increased to 9.17 per cent in April, supported by higher prices of crude petroleum and natural gas, food articles, and minerals.

Manufactured Products inflation also strengthened to 4.62 per cent, reflecting broad-based increases across several industrial groups including basic metals, chemicals, textiles, machinery and food products.

On a month-on-month basis, the headline WPI increased by 3.86 per cent in April 2026 over March 2026, with Fuel and Power registering a substantial monthly increase of 18.22 per cent.

Among manufactured products, inflation in basic metals increased to 7.00 per cent, textiles to 7.30 per cent, and chemicals and chemical products to 5.09 per cent, indicating rising cost pressures across industrial supply chains.

The provisional WPI index for All Commodities stood at 167.0 in April 2026, compared with 160.8 in March 2026. The final WPI inflation rate for February 2026 was revised to 2.26 per cent.

“Going forward, movements in global energy prices, commodity markets, and supply chain conditions will remain important determinants of wholesale price trends. The evolving trajectory of fuel costs and transmission into manufacturing and transport sectors will continue to be monitored closely in the coming months,” said Dr Ranjeet Mehta, SG and CEO, PHDCCI.

--IANS

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