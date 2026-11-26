Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Actor Sharib Hashmi has shed light on his character in the recently released streaming film ‘Courage’. He shared that in the film, he portrays the role of a person, who is dealing with a life-threatening situation, while navigating the emotional complexities of his relationships.

The film explores themes of humanity, love, resilience and determination through an unusual and emotionally engaging narrative.

Sharib Hashmi told IANS exclusively, “What makes ‘Courage’ interesting is the way the story unfolds and the circumstances its characters find themselves in. Jaydeep's journey was particularly interesting for me as an actor because it required me to explore a side of myself that audiences may not have seen much of before. Playing someone who is dealing with a life-threatening situation, while navigating the emotional complexities of his relationships, was a different experience altogether. It allowed me to approach the character with a certain sensitivity and understand the many emotions that come with such a difficult phase in someone's life”.

He further mentioned, “I'm glad the film has made its way to Prime Video after receiving recognition at several international film festivals. It's always encouraging when a film you have been part of finds its audience and I hope viewers enjoy watching ‘Courage’”.

The film talks about the strength it takes to stand by someone through life's most challenging moments. It also stars Sanskruti Balgude and Spanish actors Paula Ferry & Ernesto Baez. It moves beyond conventional portrayals of romance to explore the depth of human connection, compassion and determination in the face of adversity.

Producer Sushant Tungare said, “‘Courage’ has had a wonderful journey, from its screenings at international film festivals to the recognition it has received along the way. Having the film selected as an opening feature at festivals and receiving awards across different platforms has been particularly gratifying for the entire team”.

Directed by Ankur Arun Kakatkar, it is produced by Sushant Prashant Tungare and Dr. Uday Devaskar along with Bulb Chamka Media. The film is available to stream on Prime Video.

--IANS

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