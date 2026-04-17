Sharad Kelkar’s speaks up on his ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ character suffering from heart attack in new track

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Actor Sharad Kelkar, who essays the role of Aryavardhan in the television show ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’, has spoken up about the new track in the show, which clears misconceptions surrounding heart attacks.

In the upcoming track, Aryavardhan (played by Sharad Kelkar) suffers a heart attack, marking a major turning point in the storyline. While such moments are often portrayed with fear and finality, the show presents a perspective that mirrors how such situations are often perceived and discussed in everyday life.

From assumptions that a person can no longer lead a normal life, to fears around longevity and strength, heart attacks are often surrounded by myths that create unnecessary panic and stigma.

Talking about the new track, Sharad Kelkar said in a statement, “What I found most meaningful about this track is how relatable it is. We’ve all grown up hearing certain things about heart attacks that create fear instantly. While shooting these scenes, it made me realise how important it is to look at it with more understanding. It’s a serious moment, but it’s not the end. I hope viewers connect with this and take away a more positive and aware perspective towards their health”.

The narrative reinforces a simple yet important message: a heart attack is not the end, but an alarm. With the right awareness, care, and lifestyle changes, individuals can continue to live fulfilling and active lives.

Speaking about the thought behind the track, Mangesh Kulkarni, Chief Channel Officer at Zee TV said, “At Zee TV, we believe stories have the power to influence everyday thinking. The biggest influencers are our iconic characters, whom our viewers interact with, relate to, and follow closely on a daily basis. With this track in ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’, we wanted to address the many myths people associate with heart attacks. There is often a sense of fear and finality attached to it, which is not always the reality. Through this narrative, we want to communicate that a heart attack is a wake-up call, an opportunity to become more aware and take better care of one’s health, rather than something that defines or limits life”.

For us, the best way to convey this is through the lives of characters that viewers love and follow deeply and emotionally”, he added.

‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

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