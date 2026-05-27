Golf: Diksha, Pranavi eye strong showing at Jabra Ladies Open in France

Évian-les-Bains (France), May 27 (IANS) Indian golfers will once again look to make their mark on the Ladies European Tour as four of them, led by Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs, will tee up at the Jabra Ladies Open in France this week. Joining them at the picturesque Evian Resort Golf Club will be Avani Prashanth and Hitaashee Bakshi.

Among the Indians, Diksha arrives in encouraging form after showing steady consistency through the 2026 campaign. The left-hander has already collected two top-10 finishes and two additional top-20 results this year while making seven cuts in 10 starts. Her performances have lifted her to 21st on the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit standings.

Diksha also looked sharper last week at the Lalla Meryem Cup, where she secured another top-20 finish. With confidence gradually building, the two-time LET winner will hope to convert her recent momentum into a title challenge. Her best result this season remains a tied-fifth finish at the Australian Women’s Classic.

Pranavi, meanwhile, continues to show signs of returning to her best form. She narrowly missed out on a top-10 finish in Morocco last week before settling for tied-17th after a difficult final round. Nevertheless, it marked her second top-20 finish of the season and underlined the consistency she has displayed throughout the year.

The Mysuru golfer has made the cut in seven of her 10 starts this season and currently sits 49th on the LET Order of Merit. She will be keen to improve on that ranking with a strong week in France and continue building confidence after an encouraging stretch of performances.

Avani Prashanth, still searching for a breakthrough finish this season, has competed in nine events so far in 2026. Her best effort remains a tied-39th finish at the PIF Saudi Ladies International. The talented youngster will look to use this week as an opportunity to gain momentum heading into the middle phase of the season.

Hitaashee Bakshi, another promising Indian in the field, has endured an inconsistent rookie season on the LET but has shown flashes of her potential. The 21-year-old’s best result this year came with a top-10 finish at the Australian WPGA Championship. She is also among the Indians inside the top 100 on the Order of Merit standings.

The field also features several notable international names, including former Order of Merit winners Georgia Hall, Shannon Tan, and Trichat Cheenglab, adding further strength to the competition in Évian-les-Bains.

--IANS

bsk/