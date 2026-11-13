November 14, 2026 1:17 AM हिंदी

Sharad Kapoor says he suffered injury while playing football in Barcelona

Sharad Kapoor says he suffered injury while playing football in Barcelona

Los Angeles, Nov 14 (IANS) Actor Sharad Kapoor, whose videos about him sending his furry friends to an animal welfare centre, has shared that he suffered an injury while playing football in Barcelona.

On Friday, the animal welfare NGO took to their Instagram, and shared another video of the actor talking to the camera, and sharing the details behind his compulsion to send his dogs to the NGO.

In the video, he said, “I am a little sad today because my 4 children have been sent to a good place. But I want to appeal to the center that I am just looking for good work. And I need your support and I know that you have always supported people around you. So I will be very very thankful to you if you can support me”.

“A little bit of moral support is also enough for me. I am a brilliant actor and you know that. For a fact. Money is not the issue. The issue is only that I was just looking forward to starting work again. Maybe from January I am going to start work again”.

When asked about his health, the actor said, “I went to play football in Barcelona like a fool. There were big players in the team. I thought I was also an intense player. Suddenly I started thinking of myself as Messi. This one guy, his foot touched mine during the game. As soon as his foot touched mine, I understood that it’s gonna be a solid injury”.

He also spoke about getting back on the tracks in January.

“It's a great platform for everybody. In today's time, there are more than 140 crore people in India. And it is worldwide. Netflix caters to at least 5 to 7 billion people. So it's a big opportunity. So if I get an opportunity to work in OTT, I will be so happy. And I will be so thankful to them. May God bless everybody. Jai Hind”, he added.

Earlier, the netizens expressed their concerns over the actor as he appeared in a bad shape. One user wrote, "Shocked to see him like this.... God Bless you sir”. Another user said, "There is no shame or hesitation to ask for work. More power to you”.

However, the actor’s clarification put the concerns to rest.

--IANS

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