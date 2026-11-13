Saud misses out on hundred again as Pakistan-Sri Lanka first Test ends in draw

Rawalpindi, Nov 14 (IANS) Saud Shakeel narrowly missed out on a century for the second time in the match as the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka ended in a draw, with the hosts reaching 284/8 in their second innings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The left-handed middle-order batter scored 97 off 210 balls, hitting seven fours, as Pakistan finished their second innings at 284/8 in 84.5 overs on the fifth and final day to end the match with a lead of 272 runs.

Saud, who had scored 93 in the first innings to help Pakistan declare at 434/9, once again fell agonisingly short of the three-figure mark when he was bowled by Lahiru Kumara. His patient and determined effort helped Pakistan secure a draw after the hosts had conceded a slender 12-run first-innings lead. Sri Lanka were all out for 446 in their first innings.

Resuming at 57-1, Pakistan suffered a couple of early setbacks as Azan Awais (22) and Mohammad Taha (24) departed without adding to their overnight scores. Sri Lanka raised their hopes a bit when Pakistan captain Babar Azam was dismissed by Milan Rathnayaka for 34 off 48 balls, and Salman Agha managed 13 as the hosts slipped to 125/5.

Saud then held the innings together, combining with wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (35) to add 92 runs for the sixth wicket. After Ghazi’s dismissal, Arafat Minhas chipped in with 16, while Saud continued to hold firm before becoming the eighth batter dismissed on the final ball of the match.

Rathnayaka was Sri Lanka’s most successful bowler in the second innings with figures of 3-47, while Asitha Fernando and Kumara took two wickets each.

Pakistan debutant Saqib Khan was adjudged Player of the Match for his outstanding figures of 7-130 in Sri Lanka’s first innings.

Brief scores:

Pakistan 434-9 decl. and 284-8 in 84.5 overs (Saud Shakeel 97, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori 35; Milan Rathnayaka 3-47, Asitha Fernando 2-35, Lahiru Kumara 2-65) vs Sri Lanka 446. Match drawn

--IANS

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