Shanto to lead as Bangladesh announce squad for one-off Test against Afghanistan

Dhaka, Sep 19 (IANS) Bangladesh have announced a 15-member squad for their one-off Test against Afghanistan, scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates from October 9, with Najmul Hossain Shanto continuing as captain.

The squad retains a strong blend of experience and emerging players as Bangladesh prepare for their next Test assignment after an impressive showing against Australia last month.

Tanzid Hasan, Shadman Islam and Mominul Haque are the main top-order options, while captain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das provide experience in the middle order. Soumya Sarkar, Tawhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali Anik are the other batting options.

Bangladesh have included two frontline spinners in Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam, while the pace attack features Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury and Shoriful Islam.

Nayeem Hasan, Musfik Hasan and Iqbal Hossain Emon have been named as travelling reserves and will accompany the squad to the UAE.

The Afghanistan Test comes after Bangladesh produced one of their most notable Test performances in recent years during their tour of Australia in August.

Bangladesh stunned Australia by nine wickets in the opening Test in Darwin, recording their first-ever Test victory on Australian soil. Hasan Mahmud took six wickets for 55 runs in Australia’s first innings, while Tanzid Hasan became the first Bangladesh batter to score a Test century in Australia.

Australia bounced back strongly in the second Test in Mackay, winning by an innings and 51 runs to level the two-match series 1-1. Mitchell Starc claimed 10 wickets in the match, while Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam returned figures of 7/48 in Australia’s first innings.

The 1-1 draw marked Bangladesh’s first Test series in Australia in 23 years and followed their historic nine-wicket triumph in Darwin. Bangladesh will now look to carry that confidence into their UAE assignment against Afghanistan.

The fixture opens a busier multi-format season for Afghanistan in the UAE across October and November, which is also reported to include a white-ball series involving Zimbabwe.

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Tanzid Hasan, Shadman Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam.

Reserves: Nayeem Hasan, Musfik Hasan, Iqbal Hossain Emon

--IANS

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