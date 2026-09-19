September 19, 2026 5:51 PM हिंदी

India hands over additional relief supplies to flood-hit Nepal

India hands over additional relief supplies to flood-hit Nepal

Kathmandu, Sep 19 (IANS) Continuing its support to Nepal’s recovery after the devastating floods of August 26, India on Saturday handed over 11 tonnes of material to the Nepali authorities as the ninth flight with relief supplies reached the Himalayan nation from New Delhi.

“India's support to Nepal's recovery efforts continues: The 9th Indian Air Force (IAF) flight with 11 tonnes of material, including tents, medicines, sleeping bags and forensic supplies, arrived in Kathmandu and were handed over to the Government of Nepal,” the Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, stated on X.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also reiterated India’s commitment to support Nepal’s recovery.

“India’s relief assistance has reached Nepal. An additional 11 tonnes of essential supplies, including medicines, forensic supplies, tents, hygiene kits and sleeping bags, have been handed over to the Nepali side. India remains committed to supporting Nepal’s recovery,” the MEA stated on X.

On Friday, Nepal's Finance Minister, Swarnim Wagle, thanked the government of India for its support in rescue and relief efforts following the recent flash flood in Rasuwa, the Embassy of Nepal in India stated.

“Dr. Swarnim Wagle, Finance Minister of Nepal, met Dr. S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, in New Delhi. Minister Wagle thanked the Government of India for its support in rescue and relief efforts following the recent flash flood in Rasuwa,” the Embassy wrote on X.

“The two ministers discussed ways to deepen the longstanding Nepal-India friendship and strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in investment, energy and connectivity,” it added.

Last week, relief and rescue items, including materials for tunnel rescue and forensic supplies, sent by India were handed over to Mahabir Pun, Nepal's Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation.

"The 8th Indian flight with relief and rescue items, including materials for tunnel rescue and forensic supplies, reached Kathmandu and were handed over to Nepal's Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, Mahabir Pun," Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, said on X.

India expedited the delivery of relief supplies, equipment and expert personnel to Nepal through nine special flights since August 26 in the wake of the devastating flash floods.

–IANS

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