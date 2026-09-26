Shanthanu Baghyaraj shares BTS clip from sets of Balti as film completes one year

Chennai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actor Shanthanu Baghyaraj, who played a pivotal character in director Unni Sivalingam's superhit Tamil-Malayalam bilingual sports action drama 'Balti', has now thanked audiences for the love they have showered on the film on the occasion of the movie completing one year.

The actor also shared BTS clips and pictures from the sets of the film on the occasion.

Taking to his Instagram page to share the BTS video and pictures, he wrote, "#1yearofBalti Thanks for the love ❤️ #balti streaming now on @sonyliv.tamil."

It may be recalled that the actor had blacked out completely after suffering a blow to his temple while filming for an action sequence in the film.

In an exclusive interview to IANS, Shanthanu had then disclosed, "The action and sports sequences in Balti will be intense and gripping. We all sustained several injuries. Be it Shane (Shane Nigam), or me, all of us suffered bruises while training for the stunt and sporting sequences and then later on shooting for the film."

The actor then said, "Kabaddi is a full-contact sport. So, I suffered a ligament strain while Shane Nigam had a stiff lower back. Once, while going for a raid, I was to be captured by the opponents' team. The players in the film are all real pro-Kabaddi league players. While doing so, one of the defender's knee hit me on my temple, making me black out for some time."

Shanthanu had then gone on to disclose that the entire cast had undergone rigorous training to make the sports action drama.

" I had to carry the boys on my back and run around the field to strengthen my back for my role. I play a defender in the Kabaddi unit specialising in "dash"," Shanthanu had explained.

The film, which was originally scheduled to hit screens worldwide on August 29 last year, eventually released on September 26 last year. Apart from Shanthanu, the film also featured Shane Nigam and Preethi Asrani in the lead roles. More significantly, it had director Alphonse Puthren, best known for having directed the blockbuster Premam, playing the role of a cold-blooded gangster called Soda Babu.

Actor Shanthanu Baghyaraj played a character called Kumar in the film while Selvaraghavan played a character called Porthamarai Bhairavan in the film.

Written and directed by Unni Sivalingam, the film was produced by Santhosh T Kuruvilla and Binu George Alexander under the banners of STK Frames and Binu George Alexander Productions respectively.

Cinematography for the film was by Alex J Pulickal while art direction was by Ashik S. More significantly, the movie had music by young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar.

--IANS

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