President Murmu hails Sawan Barwal’s historic Asian Games marathon silver

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) President of India Droupadi Murmu congratulated Sawan Barwal on his silver-medal-winning performance in the men’s marathon at the Asian Games 2026, describing the distance runner’s achievement as a milestone that has brought India back to the event’s podium after four decades.

“My heartiest congratulations to Sawan Barwal on winning Silver Medal in the Men’s Marathon at the Asian Games 2026. Your exceptional performance has marked India’s return to the Asian Games marathon podium after four decades. May this remarkable achievement inspire a new generation of distance runners,” the President wrote on X.

Barwal’s silver ended a 44-year wait for India in the Asian Games marathon. The last Indian to win a medal in the event was Hosur Kukkappa Seetharan, who claimed bronze at the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi. Before that, India had won two medals in the inaugural 1951 Asian Games, with Chhota Singh taking gold and Surat Singh Mathur securing bronze.

The Indian runner also broke the national record during his medal-winning performance in Aichi-Nagoya. Barwal stayed among the front-runners through the 42.195 km race and held on to second place despite a late challenge from the chasing field.

Barwal had been in second position at the halfway mark and remained in contention as the race entered its decisive stages. With around 3 km remaining, he was still behind Japan’s Ichitaka Yamashita but maintained enough of a gap over the runners behind him to secure silver.

His result also carried another significant distinction. Barwal became the first Indian man to win an Asian Games marathon medal on foreign soil, adding to the historical value of his performance.

Karthik Karkera was the other Indian competitor in the race and finished 17th in 2:22:41.

The silver also adds to India’s athletics medal haul at the ongoing Games and marks a notable return to the marathon podium after decades.

--IANS

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