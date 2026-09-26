Jackie Shroff remembers Dev Anand on his 103rd birth anniversary, says ‘with his blessings, I took my first steps into cinema’

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) On the 103rd birth anniversary of legendary actor-filmmaker Dev Anand, veteran actor Jackie Shroff remembered the late icon with a heartfelt social media tribute.

He recalled the important role he played in the beginning of his cinematic journey.

Jackie shared a series of throwback pictures featuring Dev Anand, including many black-and-white portraits of the evergreen star and a rare click of the two actors together. The post offered a glimpse into their association, which dates back to the early years of Jackie's career.

Sharing the pictures, Jackie wrote, “With Dev Saab’s blessings, I took my first steps into the world of cinema! Remembering him on his birth anniversary with immense love, respect, and gratitude!”

The tribute comes days after Jackie spoke about Dev Anand's support during his early days in the industry. During his appearance on the grand finale episode of India's Best Dancer Season 5, Jackie recalled how Dev Anand gave him his first opportunity in films and encouraged him while shooting an action sequence for his debut film.

Jackie made his acting debut with a small appearance in Dev Anand's 1982 film Swami Dada. Dev Anand had discovered Jackie through a hoarding advertisement when the latter was working as a model.

Recalling an incident from the sets of Swami Dada, Jackie said Dev Anand reassured him when he was struggling during an action sequence, telling the crew, “Take it easy, naya ladka hai.”

Their professional association continued over the years. Jackie and Dev Anand later worked together in films including Censor (2001) and Chargesheet (2011), with Dev Anand directing both films. Chargesheet, released in 2011, marked Dev Anand's final film as a director and actor.

Born on September 26, 1923, Dev Anand went on to become one of the most celebrated stars of Hindi cinema.

His career spanned more than six decades and included classics such as Baazi, Taxi Driver, CID, Kala Pani, Guide, Jewel Thief, Johny Mera Naam and Hare Rama Hare Krishna. He was also a producer and filmmaker associated with Navketan Films.

Dev Anand was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2001 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2002 for his contribution to Indian cinema.

–IANS

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