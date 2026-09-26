BNM chief accuses Pakistan of decade-long repression in Balochistan

Geneva, Sep 26 (IANS) Naseem Baloch, chairman of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), accused Pakistani authorities of subjecting successive generations of Baloch political activists, students, doctors, teachers, lawyers and ordinary citizens to imprisonment, enforced disappearance, exile and death.

He said that decades-long efforts by Islamabad to suppress the "Baloch national question" involved military force, political engineering, enforced disappearances, imprisonment and control over Balochistan’s resources.

Naseem made the remarks while addressing human rights defenders, representatives of different nations and organisations, members of the media and Baloch political activists during the 12th Balochistan International Conference in Geneva.

In his speech, the BNM Chairman also remembered Abdul Rasheed, a member of the Central Committee of the organisation, accusing Pakistani forces of killing him. He said that on September 10, “we lost Dr Abdul Rasheed, known to us as Dr Nokaap Baloch,” and that the BNM still feels the loss.

Referring to the life imprisonment sentences of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders Mahrang Baloch and Sibghatullah Shahji, he cited UN human rights experts who described the punishment as a “grave injustice” while raising serious concerns over the fairness of the proceedings and the use of counter-terrorism laws against peaceful political activism.

He also condemned the recent life imprisonment sentence handed down to another BYC leader, Gulzadi Baloch, by a Pakistani court, alleging that she had been convicted on “fake charges”.

Naseem referred to China’s heavy investment through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in Balochistan and said that international companies are interested in copper, gold and other natural resources of the province. However, he argued that discussions about Balochistan’s resources, minerals and international investment cannot be separated from the question of the political future of the Baloch nation. “Our political position is a free and independent Balochistan," the BNM chairperson stressed.

Addressing the families of the disappeared in Balochistan, political prisoners, colleagues living in exile and Baloch families who have lost their loved ones, he said, “Your pain is part of our collective memory.”

While concluding his speech, Naseem reiterated the organisation’s political position clearly, saying: “The political position of the Baloch National Movement remains clear: we believe that the lasting solution to the conflict, repression and recurring crises in Balochistan is the freedom of Balochistan and the right of the Baloch nation to determine its own future.”

--IANS

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