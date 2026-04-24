April 24, 2026 6:58 PM हिंदी

Shantanu Maheshwari says ‘Campus Beats’ allowed him to celebrate his love for the craft of dance

Shantanu Maheshwari says ‘Campus Beats’ allowed him to celebrate his love for the craft of dance

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Actor Shantanu Maheshwari, who essays the role of Ishaan Mehrotra in the streaming series ‘Campus Beats’, has said that the show allowed him to celebrate his love for dance.

The trailer of the upcoming 6th season of the show was unveiled on Friday. Introducing a New Beat of Love, the trailer teases an emotional turn in Ishaan and Netra’s journey. Just as their love begins to find its footing, destiny has other ideas. Netra looks to start a new life and has a newfound love in Sumer. Determined to bring her back, Ishaan follows, but things aren’t as simple as they once were, especially as new equations begin to form.

Talking about the new season, Shantanu Maheshwari said, “Dance has always been extremely close to my heart, and ‘Campus Beats’ has given me a space to celebrate that over the years. This season, Ishaan’s journey is far more internal. He’s holding on to something that, for the other person, no longer exists. That imbalance changes everything; it makes his fight quieter, but much more intense”.

The new season sets the stage for high-voltage dance face-offs, slow-burn rivalries, and a mystery that refuses to stay in the background.

Shruti Sinha shared, “Returning to Amazon MX Player with the sixth season of ‘Campus Beats’ feels incredibly exciting. Netra’s arc this season is about rediscovery, but not in a straightforward way. There’s confusion, instinct, and fragments of something she can’t fully place. This time, I had to approach the character very differently. It was definitely challenging, but also incredibly exciting to explore”.

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, said, “‘Campus Beats’ has emerged as a standout youth franchise for us, and also has been the longest franchise running on Amazon MX Player. With this new chapter, we’ve pushed the envelope further, bringing together deeper emotions, high-energy dance, and engaging twists that today’s audiences love”.

The series is set to stream on April 29, 2026 on Amazon MX Player.

--IANS

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