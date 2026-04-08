Shankar Mahadevan, Ranveer Singh croon Sajde from Kill Dil, latter bows down to singer

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Bollywood stalwart singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan took to his social media account on Tuesday evening to share a light-hearted video of superstar Ranveer Singh joining him in a fun singing session.

In the video, both the stalwarts in their respective domains, are seen singing the soulful track ‘Sajde’ from Ranveer's film Kill Dil.

The song, for the uninitiated, has once again gone viral on social media, trending after 12 years post its original release.

In the video clip, Ranveer is seen trying to match Shankar Mahadevan's high singing standards, but eventually bows down to him respectfully, hearing the singer's immense talent and fine voice quality.

Sharing the video on his social media account, Mahadevan wrote, “I love you, Ranveer!!!”, to which Ranveer responded in the comments section of the same post with an “ILYSM”, which stands for ‘I love you so much’.

Talking about Ranveer Singh, the superstar is currently ruling the roost in Bollywood with his phenomenal acting in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.

The movies, both of them, released in December and March respectively have been taking the internet and theatres by storm.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel to Dhurandhar that released on the 19th of March starred Ranveer Singh Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and others in important roles.

The first movie of the franchise that released on the 5th of December also featured the same star cast and also had Bollywood star Akshaye Khanna.

Talking about the movie Kill Dil, it is a Bollywood action-romance film that was released on November 14, 2014.

Kill Dil was directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Yash Raj Films.

The film starred Ranveer Singh, Ali Zafar, Parineeti Chopra, and Govinda in key roles.

Talking about the famous song “Sajde”, it was sung by Arijit Singh, Nihira Joshi, and Gulzar who also penned the lyrics.

The music was composed by Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, and Loy Mendonsa.

–IANS

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