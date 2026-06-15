Shania Twain used to do 'very unhealthy things' to be slimmer

Los Angeles, June 15 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Shania Twain has shared the details of her wellness plan. The singer said that she once did "very unhealthy things" to try to maintain her weight.

However, the actress said that menopause has been “very good” for her self-image, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The country music icon, 60, opened up about her evolving relationship with her body. The singer revealed that she went through a period in 2019 during a Las Vegas residency where she couldn't even face looking at her own reflection.

She told The Times, “I stopped looking at myself in the mirror. I hated my body. I'm like, ‘Oh, I cannot stand this changing body’. But that was so unhealthy. Who cannot look at themselves in the mirror?”.

She explained that her body had started changing with age, and she no longer felt like her old routines were working.

She went on, “So all of a sudden I'm bloating, and I'm definitely not in control. I can't just lose five pounds. I was doing very unhealthy things. And I was working my body more than I was feeding it to keep up with the strain”.

As per ‘People’, the singer said that her punishing routine “to be thinner” ultimately led her to be “malnourished” and exacerbated an onstage injury.

However, now, more than half a decade later, Twain said her outlook has completely changed. “Now I'm like, bring on the mirrors, I'm going to look at myself all day long”, she told the outlet with a laugh.

She shared that she largely attributes her changing perspective to menopause. “Menopause has been very good for me because I've learned that some things you cannot control”, she added.

--IANS

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