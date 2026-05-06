Shane Nigam's investigative crime thriller 'Dridam' cleared for release with U/A 16+ certificate

Chennai, May 6 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Martin Joseph's eagerly awaited Malayalam crime thriller 'Dridam', featuring actor Shane Nigam in the lead, for release with a 'U/A 16+' certificate.

E4 Entertainment, the production house producing the film, took to its Instagram page to confirm the development. It shared a poster that showed the film had been certified U/A and wrote, "Officially certified and ready to begin. What comes next changes everything for him. Dridam starring @shanenigam786 is all set to release on May 8th! @martin_joseph_mjz @jeethu4ever [Shane Nigam, Jeethu Joseph, Martin Joseph, E4 Experiments, Bedtime Stories]."

For the unaware, the makers had only recently disclosed that Shane Nigam plays a Sub Inspector called Vijay Radhakrishnan in the film.

The production house had, while introducing Shane's character in the film, said, "A simple start, until the pressure pushed him to prove himself. Shane Nigam as SI Vijay Radhakrishnan, reporting on May 8, 2026.@martin_joseph_mjz @jeethu4ever @shanenigam786."

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs ever since the makers released a trailer of the film.

The trailer shows Shane Nigam, a police sub inspector, assuming charge at a station in an area considered to be non-problematic.

The trailer also gives away the fact that this is his first posting and that he is just starting his career as a policeman.

Initially, the young SI has no problems, with those at the station extending their co-operation. Life goes on well until one day, the body of a middle aged man is found in an overgrown private property in Kuzhinellam. As Vijay Radhakrishnan and his team are unable to get leads, the crime remains unsolved.

Soon media pressure becomes unbearable and the higher ups transfer the heat on to the young SI. They give him a week's time to solve the case. What happens then is what the film is all about...

The film, which is slated to hit screens on May 8 this year, boasts of a fine technical team.

It has its story, screenplay and dialogues penned by Jomon John and Linto Devasia. Cinematography for the film is by P. M. Unnikrishnan while editing is by Vinayakh.

Music for the film has been scored by Sreerag Saji and production design is by Sunil Das. The film's action sequences have been choreographed by Mahesh Mathew and while the costumes in the film have been designed by Lekha Mohan.

--IANS

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