Shalini Pandey's look and character in Dhanush's 'Idli Kadai' revealed!

Chennai, Sep 12 (IANS) The makers of director Dhanush's eagerly-awaited action entertainer, 'Idli Kadai', on Friday released the first look poster of actress Shalini Pandey, who plays the character of Meera, in the film.

Taking to its X timeline, actor and director Dhanush's production house Wunderbar Films, which is jointly producing the film along with Dawn Pictures, wrote, "Introducing the pretty Shalini Pandey as MEERA. #IdliKadai - in theatres from October 1st. Get set for the audio launch this Sunday. #IdliKadaiCharacterIntroduction"

It may be recalled that the makers have already disclosed the character names of Sathyaraj and Arun Vijay in the film as Vishnu Vardhan and Ashwin respectively. They have also disclosed Nithya Menen's character name as Kayal and Rajkiran's character name as Sivanesan. Samuthirakani plays a character called Marisamy in the film.

For the unaware, the unit of Idly Kadai had left for Bangkok to can a crucial sequence, which required the presence of all the actors in the film. Shooting for the film came to an end with this Bangkok schedule.

Dawn Pictures, which is one of the production houses producing the film, had then announced the wrapping up of shooting on its X timeline. It had then said, "It's time to call it a WRAP for #IdlyKadai. See you in theatres on the 1st of October. Exciting updates soon."

The makers of the film had initially announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on April 10 this year. However, they chose to postpone the release to October 1.

Sources say Arun Vijay plays the antagonist in the film and that the face off between Dhanush and Arun Vijay will be something to look forward to in the film.

The makers have also confirmed that Shalini Pandey will be playing a pivotal role in the film as was being speculated in some sections of the media.

‘Idli Kadai’, which will feature Dhanush and Nithya Menon in the lead, is being directed by Dhanush himself. The film, which is being jointly produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar films along with Dawn Pictures, has cinematography by Kiran Koushik and music by G V Prakash.

