BJP dismisses LPG shortage claims; Oppn alleges crisis, price burden

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) BJP MPs and allies on Friday dismissed claims of a shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in the country, accusing the Opposition of spreading panic, while rival parties alleged that the government was ignoring the hardships faced by the people of the country.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already clarified that there is no shortage of LPG or diesel and that the country has adequate reserves.

“The Prime Minister of this country himself has said that there is no shortage of LPG or diesel and that there are sufficient reserves. But the Opposition is trying to create unrest. No citizen of this country should fall for this,” Tiwari told IANS.

He also alleged that some gas agency owners supported by the Congress were allowing black marketing to flourish.

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut echoed similar views and said, “This is just a way to hide their own failures. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured that there is no shortage of LPG in the nation, and we trust his leadership.”

Another BJP MP, Arun Govil, also rejected the claims of scarcity. “There is no LPG crisis. The talk of a crisis is being exaggerated unnecessarily,” he said.

Janata Dal (United) MP, Sanjay Jha, also accused the Opposition of creating panic among citizens.

“The Opposition is creating panic. Yesterday, the Prime Minister spoke with Iran’s leadership. It is a global problem; it is not under India’s control,” he said.

However, the Opposition maintained that people across several areas were facing difficulties in getting LPG cylinders.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation), K.C. Venugopal, said the government was disconnected from the reality on the ground.

“Look at the national Capital, how people are suffering. This reality has not affected them because they are living in a different world, not with the common people,” Venugopal said.

Congress MP Tariq Anwar questioned the government’s claims and asked why prices had been increased if there was no shortage.

“If the Opposition is spreading panic and everything is fine, then why did you increase the prices?” he asked.

Samajwadi Party MP, Dimple Yadav, said the Opposition was seeking clarity from the government over preparedness.

“We are not creating panic; we are asking the government what preparations they have made. Videos circulating on social media and news channels show people standing in long queues. Those who have weddings in their homes have to light their stoves using firewood and cook food for their wedding guests,” she said.

The debate over LPG availability has intensified amid reports and videos on social media showing long queues at some distribution centres, even as the government maintains that national reserves remain adequate.

--IANS

sn/rad