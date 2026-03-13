Manasi Joshi Roy opens up on delivering 'Lakshmi Niwas’ monologue in one take

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Actress Manasi Joshi Roy, who essays the titular character in the television show ‘Lakshmi Niwas’, has spoken up on her long monologue in the show.

The show continues to strike an emotional chord with audiences through its heartfelt portrayal of middle-class family dynamics, dreams, and the quiet resilience that holds relationships together. In a recent episode, Lakshmi delivered a powerful, emotionally charged monologue that has quickly become one of the show's most talked-about moments.

Manasi performed the entire monologue, which runs for approximately 3 minutes and 29 seconds, in a single take, capturing the raw intensity of the moment without any breaks.

Talking about the same, Manasi Joshi Roy told IANS, “This monologue was a deeply satisfying experience for me as an actor. It was over two pages long, and I spent two days immersing myself in the lines and the emotional journey behind them”>

She further mentioned, “When we finally shot it, I performed it in a single take, both for the master and the close-up, which is truly exhilarating for an actor. I must mention our amazingly talented dialogue writer Sneha Desai, who crafted the monologue with such honesty and depth. When the writing is that powerful, it gives an actor the wings to truly fly”.

The scene has resonated strongly with viewers, with many taking to social media to praise the performance. Fans have been calling it one of the most impactful scenes in the show so far, appreciating the depth and authenticity Manasi brought to Lakshmi’s emotions.

With its emotionally rich storytelling and a strong ensemble cast featuring Manasi Joshi Roy, Rajendra Chawla’s Lakshmi Niwas continues to explore the complexities of relationships, dreams, and the strength of family bonds.

‘Lakshmi Niwas’ airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

aa/