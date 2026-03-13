MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh plants sapling in Chile under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative

March 13 (IANS) Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Friday planted a sapling of Pyrus calleryana at Plaza de la India in Chile's Santiago, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative while also highlighting the global relevance of Mission LiFE.

"Planted a sapling of Pyrus calleryana at Plaza de la India in Santiago, Chile, taking forward Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji’s clarion call to plant a tree in honour of one’s mother, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,' and highlighting the global relevance of Mission LiFE," Singh posted on X.

On Thursday, Kirti Vardhan Singh paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Plaza de la India.

In a post on X, Singh stated, "A moment of silent reflection and homage in offering floral tributes to Mahatm a Gandhi at the Plaza de la India. Gandhiji’s legacy of satya and ahimsa continues to inspire generations across the world."

Singh represented Government of India at the inauguration ceremony of Chile's new President Jose Antonio Kast Rist in Valparaiso and expressed New Delhi's commitment to strengthening partnership with Chile for shared prosperity and global cooperation, according to a statement released by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"Honoured to represent India at the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony in Valparaiso. India congratulates the people of Chile on this important democratic milestone. We remain committed to strengthening our partnership with Chile for shared prosperity and global cooperation," Singh posted on X.

He also held a meeting with Rist and conveyed wishes of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the meeting, Singh reaffirmed India’s commitment to a robust partnership with Chile, focused on trade, technology, mining, development cooperation and people-to-people ties.

Kirti Vardhan Singh also met Chile's former President Gabriel Boric Font.

"During these meetings, the two sides agreed to further strengthen cooperation in key areas including trade, investment, health & pharmaceuticals, traditional medicines, science and technology, mining and mineral exploration, education, space, agriculture and people to people exchanges. They also agreed to diversify bilateral ties in new and emerging areas of contemporary relevance such as Digital Public Infrastructure, innovation and green energy," the MEA stated.

--IANS

akl/as