India’s coal production hits record 200 million tonnes on March 11: Govt

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Captive, commercial and other coal mines crossed the landmark of 200 million tonnes (MT) of coal production on March 11 during FY 2025-26, Coal Ministry said on Friday.

Out of the total production, Captive and commercial coal mines contributed 194.17 MT, while other mines contributed 6.06 MT, taking the overall production beyond the historic 200 MT mark.

Notably, coal production in FY 2025–26 surpassed the total production of FY 2024–25 (197.32 MT) on March 7, 2026, achieving this milestone 24 days ahead of last year.

The sector has continued to demonstrate strong momentum, recording a year-on-year growth of 10.56 per cent during the same period.

“This achievement reflects the collective efforts and unwavering commitment of various Central and State Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs/SPSUs) along with private sector participants, whose relentless work and resilience have played a crucial role in strengthening the nation’s coal production,” said the ministry.

Coal dispatch has also maintained a steady upward trajectory, registering a 7.71 per cent year-on-year growth, increasing from 182.98 MT to 197.09 MT.

According to the government, this sustained rise in dispatch reflects the sector’s growing capacity to meet the country’s energy requirements while ensuring reliable coal supply to key consuming sectors.

The ministry said it remains committed to further advancing captive and commercial coal mining as a key driver of India’s energy ecosystem.

Supported by forward-looking policies, technological innovation, and the dedication of the mining workforce, the sector continues to expand its contribution to national growth.

The ministry further stated that these achievements reaffirm coal’s pivotal role in ensuring reliable energy supply, supporting industrial progress, and reinforcing the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, as India progresses on its path towards becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Domestic coal production and supply have continued to outpace consumption this year, resulting in record-high coal stocks across mines and thermal power plants.

