Shalini Ajith Kumar: A little bit of France, a whole lot of love!

Chennai, June 15 (IANS) Actress Shalini, the wife of well known Tamil actor and racer Ajith Kumar, who is currently in France along with her family to watch her husband's racing team 'Ajith Kumar Racing' make history, has now put out a post on social media that indicates the happy space the family is currently in.

Taking to her Instagram page to post pictures of their happy family in France, Shalini wrote, "A little bit of France, a whole lot of love!"

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar's team, 'Ajith Kumar Racing', proudly completed its historic debut at the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans, becoming the first Indian team to compete at the iconic endurance racing event.

Amidst an incredibly competitive grid of 62 cars and a challenging race environment, both Ajith Kumar Racing entries delivered commendable performances, successfully staying clear of major incidents and showcasing strong pace, consistency, and teamwork throughout the event.

While Car 36 that belonged to the team ended with an overall position of P13, Car 16 had a class position of P9, meaning it had a top 10 finish. Securing a top 10 class finish on debut at Le Mans marks a significant milestone not only for Ajith Kumar Racing but also for Indian motorsport on the global stage.

On the occasion, the racing team expressed its gratitude to the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO), the organizers of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, "for delivering an exceptional event and creating an unforgettable atmosphere for teams, drivers, and fans alike."

Meanwhile, director Vijay, who is now directing the docu-film that will showcase actor Ajith Kumar's efforts on the racing track, has now thanked actor Ajith Kumar for inviting him to witness and capture the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Sources close to the actor confirmed to IANS that the docu-film A L Vijay is directing will be around 90 minutes long and will seek to inspire scores of youngsters to pursue their dreams.

--IANS

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