Shah Rukh Khan calls Asha Bhosle's voice 'one of the pillars of Indian cinema'

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Actor Shah Rukh Khan called late legendary singer Asha Bhosle's voice "one of the pillars of Indian cinema".

SRK took to his official X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle and dropped a photo of adorably giving a peck on the cheek to Asha Ji.

Saddened to have learned about the passing away of the acclaimed singer, King Khan penned on the micro-blogging site, "It’s truly sad to learn about Asha Tai’s passing… her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema and will continue to resonate world over for centuries to come (sic)".

Shah Rukh recalled how Asha Bhosle used to give her a lot of blessings and love whenever they used to meet.

Paying a heartfelt tribute to the singer, SRK added, "A talent that will outlive many, she always showered me with blessings and love and i will miss her. Rest in Peace Asha Tai… love you."

Many big names from the film fraternity, such as Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Hema Malini, Kajol, Raveena Tandon, and others, also used social media to mourn the loss of Asha Bhosle.

Asha Bhosle was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday, and on Sunday, she breathed her last at the age of 92.

During her career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages.

Asha Bhosle also went on to receive many awards. She bagged the prestigious National Film Award not once, but twice - for 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai' from 'Umrao Jaan' and 'Mera Kuch Saamaan' from 'Ijaazat'.

Additionally, the singer was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country, in 2008.

Asha Bhosle has lent her voice to almost 12,000 songs in 20 languages.

--IANS

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