May 30, 2026 2:30 AM हिंदी

French Open: In epic comeback, Fonseca rallies from two sets down to stun Djokovic in Round 3

In epic comeback, Joao Fonseca rallies from two sets down to stun Novak Djokovic in the French Open 2026 at Stade Roland Garros in Paris on Friday. Photo credit: @RolandGarros/X

Paris, May 30 (IANS) Brazilian youngster Joao Fonseca scripted an epic comeback at the French Open on Friday, fighting back from a two-set deficit to stun three-time champion Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller in the third round at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris.

Fonseca, the 19-year-old #NextGenATP, looked down and out as Djokovic surged ahead by winning the first two sets. But the Brazilian rallied brilliantly to win the next three sets to shock the record 24-time major champion 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-5 in one of the matches of the fortnight at the clay major. With Jannik Sinner already sent packing, Djokovic's defeat stripped the clay court major of another touted title contender, further leaving the men's singles draw open.

It was curtains for Djokovic as Fonseca prevailed in four hours and 53 minutes to inject even further intrigue into one of the most wide-open Grand Slam tournament draws in recent memory.

Fonseca was just five points from defeat when serving at 3-4, 15/40 in the fourth set, but the 28th seed fended off those two break points and rode that momentum to force a decider. Djokovic at times appeared to be struggling physically between points, but the 39-year-old nonetheless quickly carved out an early 3-1 lead in the fifth set.

Fonseca fought back again, winning six of the final eight games to notch a famous victory, his second against a Top-10 opponent after his upset of Andrey Rublev at the 2025 Australian Open.

With victory in his first tour-level meeting with Djokovic, Fonseca became the first teenager to defeat former World No. 1 Djokovic at a Grand Slam event. Now into the fourth round at a major for the first time, the Brazilian will take on 15th seed Casper Ruud or 24th seed Tommy Paul for a quarter-final spot in Paris.

Fonseca struck two fewer winners (68 to 70) and nine more unforced errors (47-39) than Djokovic, according to Infosys stats, but his ability to raise his game at key moments was crucial, perhaps best showcased by the way he closed out his win. Djokovic threatened to force a deciding tie-break after earning a break point with his opponent serving for the match, but Fonseca promptly sent down three aces to complete a memorable win.

It was just the second time that Djokovic lost from two sets up, with the other also coming at Roland Garros, against Jurgen Melzer in 2010.

--IANS

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