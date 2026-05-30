Keke Palmer, Sean Evans fuel romance speculation, speak up on their viral chemistry

Los Angeles, May 30 (IANS) Actress-singer Keke Palmer and Sean Evans recently discussed their nearly decade-long friendship and their viral chemistry.

Nine years after their much-adored episode of Hot Ones, the actress, 32, and YouTube host, 40, had the internet swooning once again when Evans appeared on the May 26 episode of Palmer's podcast, ‘Baby, This Is Keke Palmer’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

During the podcast episode, Keke Palmer said that her appearance on Evans' wing-tasting YouTube series in 2017 was "one of the first times I saw me getting meme-ed", and called the experience "incredible”.

As per ‘People’, Evans went on to detail all of the reasons why she was a perfect guest on the show, "You're obviously very charismatic, you're smart, you're beautiful”.

Since 2017, the pair's flirty friendship has played out across a series of viral moments online. In 2023, when Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg asked Evans in an interview if he had ever had a crush on a guest, he offered Palmer's name, calling her "very charming”.

Then, two years later, when Keke returned as a guest on Hot Ones, she called out the moment, asking if they could "have a quick smooch to see if there's a spark" (and he happily complied).

In a promotional video for their latest podcast episode, the pair even watched back their viral kiss, grinning ear-to-ear as they relived the moment. "I think they probably thought it was scripted because you didn't seem surprised at all”, Keke told Evans of the kiss.

"I didn't give it a second to breathe”, Evans responded, laughing. "Once I heard the offer and the conditions, I immediately signed”.

The pair agreed that they wanted to find some way to bring their chemistry to future creative endeavours.

--IANS

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