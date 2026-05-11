Shabnim Ismail to be available for WT20 WC, set to reverse retirement: Report

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) South African seamer Shabnim Ismail is on the verge of making a dramatic return to international cricket and has reportedly made herself available for selection ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, even as Cricket South Africa unexpectedly postponed the announcement of the national squad at the last minute on Monday.

CSA had originally scheduled a live online media briefing for 11 a.m. local time to unveil South Africa’s World Cup squad. However, shortly before the announcement was due to begin, the board informed the media that the event had been deferred due to the need for “further internal reviews”, with a new date to be announced later.

While CSA did not provide further clarification, that delay is linked to internal discussions rather than a formal selection dispute, according to ESPNCricinfo. Ismail’s potential comeback, however, has quickly become one of the major talking points surrounding the squad.

The experienced pacer retired from international cricket after the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup held in South Africa, but has remained active on the franchise circuit across the globe. Her return would provide a major boost to South Africa’s pace attack, particularly with fitness concerns lingering over senior all-rounder Marizanne Kapp.

Kapp has not featured for South Africa since February due to illness and missed recent assignments against New Zealand and India while recovering. She is, however, expected to regain fitness in time for the World Cup.

Head coach Mandla Mashimbyi is understood to be supportive of bringing Ismail back into the national setup, given the value of her experience and pace in global tournaments.

Another player whose place remains uncertain is former captain Dane van Niekerk. Van Niekerk returned to international cricket last season but has been sidelined since suffering a calf injury during the tour of New Zealand. Questions also remain over her all-round role, as she has not bowled since making her comeback.

South Africa, who finished runners-up at the previous Women’s T20 World Cup, are expected to finalise their squad before the ICC deadline in early June, after which changes can only be made under exceptional circumstances or with ICC approval.

--IANS

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