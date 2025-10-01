Shabana Azmi enjoys break in Danville with ‘Broken Images’ cast before Raleigh show

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) National Award-winning actress Shabana Azmi and her “Broken Images” team took a brief break in the Bay Area in California taking a bit of a relaxing time from their hectic tour schedule.

Taking to Instagram, Shabana, sharing glimpses from her downtime and wrote down the challenges of an actor’s life, as the troupe prepared for a 5-hour flight to Raleigh, adjusting to a three-hour time difference.

Shabana captioned the post: “#Danville Bay Area taking a well deserved break from the hectic tour of our play #Broken Images.”

The team, including Pearl, Shabana’s niece Farzi Rizvi, Craig, Prarthana, and Jayesh, spent some down time together before their next performance.

She added: “With my lovely team because of whom we have been able to pull this off so far #Pearl, my niece @farzi_rizvi , #Craig , yours truly , #Prarthana and #Jayesh . Off tmrw on a 5 hr flight to Raleigh with a 3 hr time difference and ready for the show ! Whoever thought being an actor is easy.”

Written by late Girish Karnad in 2004 and directed by Alyque Padamsee, the show is about two sisters-one an intellectually brilliant paraplegic, the other a plodding writer--- live under the same roof, dependent on each other, but inhabiting different emotional as well as linguistic worlds, English and Hindi.

The arrangement is fraught, because as they respond to life together, and separately, they continually modify the image they have of each other and the world around them.

The twenty-first century is an era of electronic images. From every corner of our daily life images fling themselves at us, arguing, accusing, wheedling, until the very essence of our private existence seems threatened.

Shabana’s career has spanned over 160 films, mostly within independent and neorealist parallel cinema, though her work extended to mainstream films as well as a number of international projects.

One of India's most acclaimed actresses, Azmi is known for her portrayals of distinctive, often unconventional female characters across several genres.

