September 24, 2025 3:34 PM हिंदी

Shabana Azmi on Girish Karnard: His writing gives me canvas to explore emotions

Shabana Azmi to tour North America with ‘Broken Images’ written by legendary Girish Karnad

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is returning to North America with her theatre play ‘Broken Images’. The five-time National Award-winning actress and Padma Bhushan recipient will tour North America with the one-woman play, which was written by the late Girish Karnad and directed by theatre legend Alyque Padamsee.

The production of the play has been hailed as a milestone in contemporary Indian theatre. The highly anticipated tour will travel across the USA and Canada starting on September 25, 2025 in Connecticut, before traveling to Chicago on September 26, the Bay Area on September 27, and Vancouver on September 28. In October, the production will continue in Raleigh on October 2, Boston on October 3, New York on October 4, and conclude in Toronto on October 5, 2025.

Shabana has worked with Girish Karnad have worked together in several films like 'Sparsh', 'Tamas', 'Swami', 'Nishant', 'Kalyug', and 'Masoom'.

Reflecting on her return to the USA & Canada, Shabana Azmi told IANS, “‘Broken Images’ has been one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences of my career. Girish Karnad’s writing gives me a canvas to explore emotions and conflicts that are universal yet deeply personal. This is my second North American tour with the play, and I am thrilled to be back with this grand production alongside Prria Haider, who has been such a strong supporter of Indian theatre abroad. I look forward to sharing this journey once again, offering audiences in the USA and Canada a glimpse of Indian artistry and talent through this unforgettable narrative, and I hope the play will leave a lasting impression and spark conversations long after the curtain falls”.

‘Broken Images’ follows Manjula Sharma, a Hindi writer whose unexpected literary journey delves into questions of identity, language, and the fractured self, blurring the line between truth and illusion.

The actress further mentioned, “Every time I perform in North America, the energy is truly unparalleled, it feels like more than just being on stage. It’s wonderful to reconnect with old fans and share meaningful moments with both longtime supporters and new audiences. I’m really grateful for this tour, and I can’t wait to spread joy and entertainment through our performances. I am looking forward to making new memories for sure”.

The play is presented by Prria Haider Productions and Priyanka Jotwani. Prria Haider has organized over 100 large-scale shows across the world, featuring some of India’s most renowned artistes.

--IANS

aa/

