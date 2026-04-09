April 09, 2026 6:03 PM हिंदी

Shabana Azmi relives a precious childhood memory with brother & mother

Shabana Azmi relives a precious childhood memory with brother & mother

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Veteran actress Shabana Azmi decided to relive a precious childhood memory with her brother Baba Azmi and mother Shaukat Azmi.

The 'Masoom' actress shared an old picture from her childhood days on social media in which her younger brother, Baba Azmi, was seen hugging their mother, whereas Shabana had her hands up in the air.

In the caption, the veteran actress admitted that she raised her hands out of sheer insecurity, as an attempt to draw attention to herself.

"I remember clearly when this photo was taken at our small room in #Red Flag Hall. My younger brother #Baba Azmi was clinging to mummy and I put my hands up to cover up my insecurity and draw attention to myself !!! (sic)," the caption on the post read.

When one goes through Shabana's feed, it is full of such nostalgic moments with her near and dear ones.

Back in March, Shabana fondly remembered her “college mate” and late co-star Farooq Shaikh on his birth anniversary.

She took to her official Insta handle and dropped a throwback still of Farooq.

Looking back at their time together at St. Xavier’s College, Shabana expressed gratitude for the late actor's constant support during the exam days.

She shared that Farooq used to make sure that her pens never ran out of ink and also supported her whenever she was unwell.

“#Farooque Shaikh, My college mate, co-founder of Hindi Natya Manch at St Xaviers, thank you for seeing me through so many exams, filling my pens with ink so I don’t run out during writing, ever present when I was unwell but teasing me endlessly and never saying a kind word 22 years of travelling the world with me and #Feroz Abbas Khan for the timeless #Tumhari Amrita for 22years. Remembering you on your birthday," she wrote on the photo-sharing app.

--IANS

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