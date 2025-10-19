Shabana Azmi enjoys Diwali gathering with Konkona, Vidya Balan & others

Mumbai Oct 19 (IANS) Veteran actress Shabana Azmi enjoyed a fun Diwali gathering with her 'Dher Saara Pyar' gang comprising of Konkona Sen Sharma, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Shahana Goswami, Divya Dutt, Tannishtha Chatterjee, husband Javed Akhtar, and others.

Posting a happy group selfie clicked by Shahana on her Instagram, Shabana penned, "Happy Diwali gathering of Dher Saara Pyar gang to celebrate #Tiger Tan’s indomitable spirit and her glorious Busan award (sic)."

She further said that "Urmila Matondkar and Sandhya Mridul we missed you a lot."

Showing gratitude to the host for an amazing spread, Shabana added, "Anu thank you for the finger licking food and especially the Tender Coconut Panna Cotta . Javed has nicknamed it Tenco (Smiling Face with Open Hands Emoji) collaboration @jaduakhtar @tannishtha_c @tanviazmiofficial @diamirzaofficial @alifazal9 @balanvidya @therichachadha @konkona @shahanagoswami."

While Urmila Matondkar and Shahana Goswami reacted to the post with red heart emojis, Dia Mirza penned in the comment section, "My favourite girls", followed by a black heart emoji.

Tannishtha Chatterjee commented, "thanks for coming and making this auspicious evening so special. See what @azmishabana18 has to say about your amazing cooking @thebrandnukitchen."

On Saturday, the 75-year-old actress issued a cute warning for the new dad, Arbaaz Khan. Congratulating Arbaaz on welcoming baby girl Sipaara, she warned the actor and filmmaker that the little one "will make you dance around her fingers".

Uploaded a pic with Arbaaz during what seemed to be a cake-cutting ceremony on social media, Shabana wrote, "Congratulations #Arbaaz Khan on the arrival of #Sipaara. Warning : She will make you dance around her fingers . That’s the birthright of a daughter (Dancing girl and Smiling Face with Hearts emojis) (sic)."

Arbaaz and his better half, Sshura Khan, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on October 5 this year.

