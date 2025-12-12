December 12, 2025 2:10 PM हिंदी

Kritika Kamra shares why ‘The Great Shamsuddin Family’ feels like ‘coming home’

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Actress Kritika Kamra, who has spent a significant part of her life in Delhi, credits her deep connection with the city for helping her truly immerse herself in her character in her upcoming film “The Great Shamsuddin Family”

Shot entirely in Delhi, the Anusha Rizvi-directed slice-of-life drama celebrates the city’s everyday humor, warmth, and chaos elements that Kritika says came naturally to her because of her roots.

Reflecting on her experience, Kritika told IANS: “This film felt like coming home in so many ways. Delhi is where I grew up, and that sense of familiarity, the language, the tone, the humor, even the way people interact, all of it is ingrained in me.”

“Playing a character who belongs to a typical Delhi middle-class family didn’t feel like a stretch; it felt lived-in. Every corner we shot in had a memory attached to it, every street echoed something from my own life. I think that’s what made the process so enjoyable and authentic.”

She added that shooting in Delhi was incredibly special for her.

“The energy of the city, the food, the people, everything added to the experience. I was very comfortable on set because the vibe was so organic and relatable.”

Kritika added: “Anusha Rizvi has created a world that feels so real and warm, and working with such an amazing ensemble of women made the process even more memorable. There was an instant connection both with the story and with the city that raised me.”

The film captures the essence of a middle-class Delhi household. It also stars Juhi Babbar, veteran actress Farida Jalal, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles.

Set over one day in Delhi, the narrative follows Bani as mothers, aunts, cousins and former romantic interests descend on her apartment, each bringing their own emergencies.

As the protagonist navigates interfaith complexities, generational conflicts and family expectations, she faces a choice between pursuing international career opportunities or remaining with her family.

