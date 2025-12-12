Bangladesh: Three Dhaka University teachers attacked by group led by DUCSU leader

Dhaka, Dec 12 (IANS) At least three teachers of Dhaka University affiliated with the pro-Awami League teachers' panel "Neel Dal", were allegedly harassed and attacked by a group of students led by a Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU), local media reported.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon on the campus shortly after the three teachers submitted a memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor's office, calling for the reinstatement of the teachers barred from taking classes.

A video clip widely shared on social media showed that AB Zubair, social welfare secretary of DUCSU, grabbing Abul Kashem Mohammad Jamal Uddin, convener of "Neel Dal", at the Faculty of Social Sciences building, as the professor tried to escape, with Zubair chasing him and attempting to block him from entering a car.

“We submitted a seven-point memorandum to the VC's office, including the demand for reinstating the teachers barred from taking classes. Afterwards, while having tea at the teachers' lounge, a group of students entered, called us accomplices of fascists, and said they would not let us leave,” Bangladesh’s leading newspaper The Daily Star quoted Jamal Uddin as saying.

He alleged that his sweater was pulled off during the scuffle and his bag, containing cheque books, bank cards, and journals, was snatched, adding that another teacher Azmal Hossain Bhuiyan of the Botany department faced harassment as well.

Expressing shock over the incident, Zeenat Huda, general secretary of the Dhaka University Teachers' Association, who was also harassed at the lounge of the Faculty of Social Sciences building, questioned, "How could such an incident involving teachers happen in broad daylight on a campus like Dhaka University?"

Meanwhile, the Dhaka University Teachers' Association strongly criticised the incident and called for the formation of an impartial investigation committee to ensure that those are held accountable.

Earlier, over 50 teachers from various departments of Dhaka University were declared "unwanted" after the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus accused them of supporting former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during last year’s July demonstrations, local media reported.

In a clear case of political vendetta, the university administration also formed "fact-finding committees" while suspending these teachers from academic activities. However, even after several months, the teachers have not been able to return to the classrooms.

Reports suggest that several teachers and students in many universities across Bangladesh have been suspended indiscriminately after Yunus came to power.

Bangladesh has witnessed a deteriorating law and order situation and unsafe working conditions under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, with rising concerns over political interference, restrictions on academic freedom and attacks on those voicing dissent.

