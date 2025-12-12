Indian mission in Houston organises vibrant event to celebrate Diwali’s inclusion in UNESCO list

Washington, Dec 12 (IANS) As Diwali was included in UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the Consulate General of India in Houston, United States, organised a vibrant event to mark the occasion.

The celebration was held in collaboration with BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir and other Indo-American diaspora organisations in Houston.

Speaking on the occasion, Indian Consul General in Houston D.C. Manjunath highlighted the global significance of the recognition and Diwali’s universal message of light, harmony, and goodwill.

“The celebration included lamp-lighting ceremony, cultural performances and a captivating light show, with active participation from diaspora members and elected officials,” the Consulate General of India in Houston posted on X on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Indian Consulate General in Atlanta was illuminated in tribute, with diyas lit to celebrate the cultural recognition.

A total of 67 nominations submitted by nearly 80 countries, including India's Diwali, were examined during the week-long key session of UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, which began at Delhi's Red Fort on Monday.

Several Indian diplomatic missions worldwide also celebrated the occasion, marking the global recognition of one of India's foremost cultural and spiritual festivals.

In Lebanon, the Embassy of India in Beirut organised vibrant cultural performances as part of the celebrations.

Ambassador of India to Lebanon, Noor Rahman Sheikh, along with his wife, lit diyas to mark this special occasion and joined the community in celebrating the festival of Lights.

Earlier on Thursday, the Embassy of India in Chile organised an event at the Santiago Hindu Temple, illuminated with diyas, vibrant lights, devotional prayers and worship of various Hindu deities, symbolising the universal message of light over darkness and harmony over division.

"We thank the Indian community and friends of India in Chile for joining us in marking this global recognition of one of India's most cherished cultural traditions," the Indian Embassy in Chile posted on X.

--IANS

scor/rs