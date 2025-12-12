December 12, 2025 2:08 PM हिंदी

Angad Bedi celebrates his friendship with Yuvraj Singh on his birthday, calls it an ‘incredible journey’

Angad Bedi celebrates his friendship with Yuvraj Singh on his birthday, calls it an ‘incredible journey’

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Actor Angad Bedi marked former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s birthday with a heartfelt tribute celebrating their enduring bond.

Calling their friendship an “incredible journey,” the Tiger Zinda Hai actor shared how every moment spent together has turned into a cherished memory. Taking to his Instagram handle, Angad posted a heartfelt video celebrating his bond with Yuvraj. In the clip, the duo can be seen sharing warm hugs and posing together. One touching moment shows Angad planting a sweet kiss on Yuvraj’s cheek, while another captures the actor feeding cake to the cricketer. Bedi also added Mano and Swarnalatha’s popular track “Muqabala Muqabala” as the background score.

Alongside the caption, he wrote, “Happy birthday pa!!! What an incredible journey its been with you.. every moment spent together has been memorable and is a story worth telling..Through life you have stood by me.. you have no option!!! I LOVE YOU Baaki baatein milkar karenge!! To your fav childhood track we shall party.. Ps: May it always be olle o- olle-oo!!! MUQABALA SUBHANALLAH O LAILA!!! @yuvisofficial.”

Back in 2018, Angad opened up about his friendship with Yuvraj Singh and revealed that the cricketer was upset with him for not informing him about his wedding with Neha Dhupia. During his appearance on Dhupia’s talk show “No Filter Neha Season 3,” Angad shared that Yuvraj had posted a message on Friendship Day that hinted at his disappointment.

He explained that he understood why Yuvraj felt that way, admitting that the wedding decision was sudden and he should have given his friend more time. “He has his reasons to be upset and I really love him but if you want to say what our relationship is right now, yes, it's not the same and I hope in due course it does get better because I miss him. He's a dear friend of mine.”

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Thalassemia patient groups hail introduction of National Blood Transfusion Bill in Parliament

Thalassemia patient groups hail introduction of National Blood Transfusion Bill in Parliament

Microsoft unveils AI platform to boost cybercrime investigations in Maharashtra

Microsoft unveils next-gen AI platform to boost cybercrime investigations in Maharashtra

Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' to pay tribute to Indian soldiers, teaser to be launched on Vijay Diwas

Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' to pay tribute to Indian soldiers, teaser to be launched on Vijay Diwas

SMAT: Nitish Reddy’s hat‑trick in vain as Andhra lose to MP by 4 wickets

SMAT: Nitish Reddy’s hat‑trick in vain as Andhra lose to MP by 4 wickets

Kolhapuri chappal exports could touch $1 billion annually after Prada MoU: Piyush Goyal

Kolhapuri chappal exports could touch $1 billion annually after Prada MoU: Piyush Goyal

Baloch human rights activist urges Trump to cancel $686 million US military aid to Pakistan

Baloch human rights activist urges Trump to cancel $686 million US military aid to Pakistan

Superstar Rajinikanth celebrates 75th birthday on the sets of 'Jailer 2' (Photo Credit: Sun Pictures/X)

Superstar Rajinikanth celebrates 75th birthday on the sets of 'Jailer 2'

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor flaunts baby bump in chic wedding season look

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor flaunts baby bump in chic wedding season look

'La Pulga' fever grips Delhi ahead of ‘Messi-merising’ December 15

'La Pulga' fever grips Delhi ahead of ‘Messi-merising’ December 15

Gauahar Khan reveals 'I was done with men' before meeting husband Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan reveals 'I was done with men' before meeting husband Zaid Darbar