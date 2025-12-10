Shaan, Sidhu imitate Anu Malik on ‘India's Got Talent’

Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS) Playback singer Shaan and politician Navjyot Singh Sidhu brought smiles on the faces of the contestants of the reality show ‘India’s Got Talent’ when they did the mimicry of music composer Anu Malik.

During the episode, contestants Divyansh and Rishabh returned to the stage with a stellar performance on Anu Malik's composition, ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein’. Their high-octane blend of beatboxing, vocals, and rhythm had the judges on their feet, cheering and clapping, delivering a show-stealing act.

The real fun began moments later when Shaan and Sidhu slipped effortlessly into an Anu Malik mimicry. In classic Anu Malik style, Shaan leaned into the mic and said, “Aapne kamaal kar diya… aag laga di”.

Sidhu's take on their performance in Anu Malik style took the entertainment quotient notch higher. Malaika Arora said, “I have never heard beat boxing, it is the first time I am listening to it”.

Beatboxer Divyansh shared, “When I came to Mumbai for the very first time in 2018, it was Shaan sir who gave me my first break and chance. Everything I am here today is because of his support, blessings, and love”.

Shaan quickly cheers up to revive memories with the duo singing his timeless hit ‘Main Aisa Kyon Hoon’. This combination of spectacular talent, nostalgia, humour, and heartfelt gratitude positions the episode as a must-watch for fans of music, entertainment, and iconic on-stage moments.

Earlier, actor Chunky Panday was seen turning the energy up by several notches on the show. The fun escalated when Chunky and Malaika picked up a bright red dupatta and broke into a playful dance on the iconic track 'Lal Duppatte Wali Tera Naam Toh Bata'.

The audience was seen cheering louder with every beat, celebrating a moment that felt straight out of a classic Bollywood stage show. ‘India’s Got Talent’, along with Malaika Arora, also has Navjyot Singh Sidhu and Shaan. The show is hosted by Harssh Limbhachiyaa.

‘India’s Got Talent’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television & Sony LIV.

--IANS

aa/